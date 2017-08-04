Springs should have its own brand

Here’s a marketing maxim we’ve all heard: Control your brand. A city’s brand should be accurate, timeless, immune from scandal or piracy and beloved by residents and visitors alike.

The Big Apple. The City by the Bay. The Mile High City. No one can remove the bay from San Francisco or the altitude from Denver. The Big Apple is … well, the Big Apple.

But Olympic City USA? We’re piggybacking on the United States Olympic Committee, the International Olympic Committee, Scott Blackmun and Dick Celeste. Powerful organizations and big shoulders for sure, but still transient and unpredictable, like all humans and human endeavors.

Los Angeles has reportedly cut a deal to host the 2028 Summer Games, allowing Paris to have the global spotlight in 2024. The City of Angels hosted the Olympics in 1932 and 1984, as did St. Louis in 1904 and Atlanta in 1996.

We should be glad that the long wait is over. L.A. is probably the only American city that could host today’s bloated, budget-busting sport-o-ramas, with so many venues already operational. Boston, the USOC’s first choice, backed out of the deal because of a populist revolt and no other city entered a bid.

That was true internationally as well, leaving only Paris and L.A. competing for the 2024 Summer Games. The IOC bureaucrats implemented a simple and elegant solution; give Paris 2024, give L.A. 2028, end the drama for the next decade and move on.

In the best of possible worlds, the 2020 Tokyo Olympiad will jump-start our U.S. Olympic Museum, and help sustain our wondrous local boom.

The modern Games may seem crazy and unsustainable, but the Olympic movement soldiers on. The brand has survived Hitler’s 1936 spectacle, the Salt Lake City bribery scandal, Tonya Harding, the horrors of Munich, Russian doping, and dysfunction at Sochi, Rio and Montreal. Every two years, a new crop of fresh-faced young athletes revives and re-establishes the brand, money flows in and the games go on. As it was then, it is now and ever shall be … Olympics without end, amen.

Maybe so. But consider the potentially ominous fate of America’s most powerful sports brand, the all-powerful National Football League.

The news that 111 of 112 brains of former NFL players submitted for post-mortem testing showed evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy may eventually spell the end of professional football as we have known it. CTE’s effects can include severe, sometimes suicidal depression, mental confusion, dementia and early death. There’s no cure, and no way to detect the condition, which is caused by repeated blows to the head.

The immediate consequences to the NFL may be slight, but what will become of the game?

Will parents allow their kids to play? Will high schools and colleges field teams, given possible legal consequences? Will a safer game be as compelling to watch?

Do I want to watch Von Miller play touch football with Tom Brady, or knock him flying?

Linking Colorado Springs to the Olympics now seems prescient. The USOC is on a roll, the museum is a done deal (the construction site has a crane), one downtown hotel is under construction and two more may soon be on the way. Jenny Elliott just opened her light-filled new five-plex a block from the Business Journal’s southeast downtown offices, other larger complexes are being built, and all of our houses are worth more today than they were last week.

Still, I wish we had our own brand.

If General Palmer had called his pleasant little colony Pikes Peak City, we’d be fine. Instead, like every subsequent land developer, he catered to his market.

Never mind that there were few springs in Colorado Springs — the name worked.

We’ve turned a patch of treeless prairie into a beautiful city of almost half a million souls, with more than 700,000 now living in the immediate metropolitan area, and we’re not done yet.

We’re almost a big city, and big cities stand on their own. By 2040, the Pikes Peak region will be home to a million people, so perhaps we’ll find a grown-up brand, one that will serve till the end of time.

More likely, we won’t need to bother. We’ll be bigger, just as delightful, just as diverse, just as much fun.

We’ll be that cool spot south of Denver, north of Pueblo and east of Pikes Peak, known nationwide as the pothole-free city!