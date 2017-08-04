Good culture creates a better business

Business owners may rely on innovation, a great sales team or a laser-like focus on customer satisfaction to get ahead of their competition. Just as important to their success, however, may be the culture they create within their company.

“Culture is one of the most important parts of business that is continually overlooked,” said Matt Barrett, a partner in Business Truths Consulting, a Colorado Springs company. “You have to be intentional about creating that culture.”

Steve Drury, owner of The Alternative Board, another business consulting firm, said culture awareness is imperative.

“If you’re a business in the Springs and you’re hiring or envision hiring, you’ve got to be focused on culture,” Drury said. “Business owners have 8,000 things to consider and typically they think culture is OK just the way it is. But it’s really not. It has to be intentional. It will either get worse or improve, but it’s not going to stay the same.”

Creating a culture that employees like will increase retention, said both Drury and Barrett.

There are almost as many cultural ingredients as businesses. How employees are treated — and are expected to treat each other and customers — is perhaps the most important one.

Meredith Vaughan, CEO of Vladimir Jones Agency, said the public relations and advertising company founded by her parents in 1970 has an intentional culture that includes four basic principles: Be fearless, tenacious and passionate, and behave with “we” and “me” in mind.

“It sets the framework for how we interact with each other,” Vaughan said. “It’s important for our culture that everyone has a voice, not just our management team. We’re always better together — the ‘we and me’ part is very important to us.

“We hire and train for that culture, and it’s how we engage with our clients,” she added. “If you don’t have an intentional culture, you run the risk of not standing out from your competition.”

At Vladimir Jones, employees are honored with two awards: “Rock Star of the Month” nominations can come from anyone in the company, while the management team selects an “Audacious Achiever.” There are monthly and annual bonuses for the winners.

The firm’s “Friday Fodder” is a short piece written by an employee, sometimes creatively reminding others of what’s so cool about their profession or company.

TEAMWORK aids SUCCESS

Jason Doyle, president of UMB Bank, was impressed with the culture during his interview process and says it’s a big part of why he likes going to work every day.

“It’s the feeling of being on the same team,” he said. “I worked at another bank and didn’t have that feeling. The team concept is much better than the feeling of working on an island or being in competition with the person in the office next door.

“Culture is very important to us,” he said. “We take time in hiring to see if they’ll be a good fit. I want our employees to feel like they’re growing and secure in their job, not taking work baggage home to their family.”

Barrett said it’s important to define the preferred culture, whether that’s a hip, trendy downtown business or a buttoned-up accounting firm where everyone has the right kind of briefcase — or something in between.

Changing the culture of a business takes time, unless there are only a few employees.

“A larger company is like a larger ship and it’s impossible to be agile enough to turn rapidly, even if there is great intention,” Drury said. “But without intention, it’ll never shift. There will always be a culture, or an internal brand. If it’s not the culture that we really want, it takes a lot of work to really shift that. A startup company is much more agile.”

Usually the culture is defined by the business owner, but occasionally will spread upward from employees, Drury said. He noted that culture matters a lot more to the younger generation than it did to their parents and grandparents. He cited one company that was caught by surprise when prospective employees asked about culture.

“A company I work with shared that when they go on recruiting trips to colleges, looking for mechanical engineers, technical people, they’re getting questions like, ‘What’s it really like to work there? What do people treat others like? What do meetings feel and look like?’ Ten years ago, a new graduate wouldn’t have asked those questions. This global company I was working with wasn’t prepared for that.”

Google is perhaps the leader in creating motivated and loyal employees. No wonder, since it provides many perks such as free meals, on-site daycare, workout facilities and nap pods.

Drury said one Denver company has a “mom” on each floor with a cart to offer free ice cream or lattes a couple times a day.

No matter the culture, it needs attention, Barrett said.

“You continually have to nurture it, almost like your garden where you have to pick some weeds and prune it back and make sure you’ve provided ideal conditions by putting some fertilizer on it,” he said.

“It’s the same thing with a culture, whether it’s spending time with your employees as a group, or one-on-one.”