David a force in real estate, nonprofit worlds

When he’s not working as a broker at Cameron Butcher Co. to help local businesses find commercial space, Caleb David is helping his wife, Rebecca, run The Table Initiative, a nonprofit that aims to humanize social justice issues worldwide. Some might not see the connection between commercial real estate and founding a nonprofit, but David has discovered a way to tie those two diverse skill sets together.

“We focus very much on sustainable development models and having a business background. We think beyond the surface of relief or aid,” he said. “That’s also how I engage with my real estate clients. I don’t want to put a Band-Aid on their problem and say, ‘Here you go. Here’s a property.’ I want it to be something that is deeper than that and I want them to be successful.”

David and his wife moved to Colorado Springs on a whim five years ago after visiting friends who lived in the community. It took a week before the two put their Oklahoma City home up for sale, and they relocated within a month.

Shortly after, David was working at a job he was not enthusiastic about when a mentor presented the idea of moving to commercial real estate. Cameron Butcher was not looking to hire at the time, and David was not looking for a job, but the connection just made sense, he said.

“It worked out. All of a sudden, we found it was a fit,” David said.

Between running a nonprofit and working in commercial real estate, David prioritizes everything.

“There is no such thing as perfect balance,” he said.

What is your professional background?

I was very fortunate out of high school. I ended up in a publishing job. I actually graduated when I was 16 and by the time I was 18, I was a customer service manager for three different publishing companies in Oklahoma. I was very fortunate to fall into a great job and was there for three and a half years.

What do you like about the culture of Cameron Butcher?

I think culture within a company is so important, and that’s part of why I love working with this company. They’re in this for the community, not here just to make money. They’re honest and up front. We’re all humans and imperfect, but I’ve seen them do the right thing by people over and over again. They care about their staff and protect the culture of our company as well.

What do you think of the different sides of the business community you see in Colorado Springs?

I think it’s getting stronger. I think we’re in a really exciting time. There’s a lot of good leadership and a lot of people who went before us who were very progressive and made the way for us younger brokers. This is my home. I care about it; my kids are growing up here.

My job is very personal to me. I see [Colorado Springs] building and growing. I love seeing new collaboration. It’s not just about competition. I think it’s an exciting time we’re in right now — within the last two years we’ve seen it ramping up.

Who does your nonprofit serve?

We use trips as a way to get people from around the world around the table, so to speak. We work right now primarily in Ethiopia and the Middle East and my wife and I have been doing this 10 years.

Having been in nonprofit work for so long, I see a lot of need around the world. We’ve seen a lot of orphanages and a lot of poverty and we always knew we wanted to build our family through adoption. We redirected our nonprofit energies into building long-term relationships in Ethiopia where we adopted [our children] from.

I wanted to get established in the Springs and build credibility, but there are a lot of nonprofits and not everybody will be able to connect to ours.

What do you value in the professional relationships you build?

Honesty, communication, kindness. Kindness can be a lost art at this point for a lot of reasons so I value people who are considerate and also creative. Creativity is almost an artistry you have to have if you’re going to move forward.

What advice do you have for other young professionals?

I would say learn more about that industry and find someone who will be honest. Find mentors who will walk with you. Work hard. There will be blood, sweat and tears, but if you’re around the right people, you will be successful.