TV commercials to highlight Olympic City USA

A pair of 30-second commercials highlighting Colorado Springs as Olympic City USA will air Aug. 10 on NBC as part of the network’s live international coverage of the first stage of the Colorado Classic cycling race.

The Colorado Springs Convention & Visitors Bureau contracted Windstar Studios, Inc. to produce the commercials. The ads will highlight the city and the Pikes Peak region as a “family-friendly vacation destination where Olympic dreams are born and bred,” according to a CVB press release.

“NBC’s live broadcast of the race will bring huge exposure for us both nationally and internationally,” said CVB Director of Communications Chelsy Offutt. “It’s the perfect platform to get our brand of Olympic City USA out there.”

Featured Olympians include Samantha Achterberg (modern decathlon) and Cale Simmons (track & field), plus Paralympians Allison Jones (cycling), Roderick Sewell (swimming) and Ben Goodrich (judo). They were filmed training against iconic backdrops including the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center, Garden of the Gods Park, Royal Gorge Bridge & Park, Helen Hunt Falls and the Manitou Springs Incline.

The first spot — titled “Are You Up for It?” — is an updated version of a 30-second commercial created for the 2014 U.S. Pro Challenge, another cycling event that was hosted in the Springs. The second spot — titled “Live Like an Olympian” — features the five athletes training and interacting with visitors. Both commercials can be viewed at visitCOS.com/OlympicCityUSA.

“Thanks to many partners, including The [Colorado Springs] Sports Corp., we were able to secure these air times providing the opportunity to tell the world we are Olympic City USA,” said CVB Chief Innovation Officer Amy Long. “The amazing Olympians and Paralympians who live, work and train here deserve to be showcased and celebrated. We also want past, present and potential visitors to understand the amazing sense of Team USA pride they can find right here in our city.

“Not only will the commercials air live on NBC, the CVB and a variety of other partners will use these assets to continue telling the Olympic City USA story online, through social media and other outlets long after the race concludes,” she said.

The Springs is host of the opening stage of the inaugural Classic, which will take riders from downtown through the majestic sandstone formations of Garden of the Gods. World-class cyclists will start and finish their 93.5-mile stage in downtown Colorado Springs. The 15.58 course will be completed six times and take riders on a short loop through downtown before they race west on Colorado Avenue, turn onto 30th Street, Fontmore Road and Mesa Road before going through Garden of the Gods and exiting via Ridge Road before heading back downtown on Colorado Avenue.

More information on the Colorado Classic can be found here.