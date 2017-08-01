Home prices still rising in Colorado Springs

Home prices are up in Colorado Springs more than the national average, according to CoreLogic, a global property information and analytics provider. The numbers were revealed in a CoreLogic news release Tuesday.

In Colorado Springs, home prices, including distressed sales, increased by 8 percent in June 2017 compared with June 2016. On a month-over-month basis, home prices, including distressed sales, increased by 0.7 percent in June 2017 compared with May 2017.

CoreLogic released its CoreLogic Home Price Index and HPI Forecast for June 2017, which shows national home prices are up strongly both year over year and month over month. Home prices nationally increased year over year by 6.7 percent from June 2016 to June 2017, and on a month-over-month basis, home prices increased by 1.1 percent in June 2017 compared with May 2017, according to the CoreLogic HPI.

Looking ahead, the CoreLogic HPI Forecast indicates that home prices will increase by 5.2 percent on a year-over-year basis from June 2017 to June 2018, and on a month-over-month basis home prices are expected to increase by 0.6 percent from June 2017 to July 2017. The CoreLogic HPI Forecast is a projection of home prices using the CoreLogic HPI and other economic variables. Values are derived from state-level forecasts by weighting indices according to the number of owner-occupied households for each state.

“The growth in sales is slowing down, and this is not due to lack of affordability, but rather a lack of inventory,” said Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic. “As of Q2 2017, the unsold inventory as a share of all households is 1.9 percent, which is the lowest Q2 reading in over 30 years.”

Of the nation’s 10 largest metropolitan areas measured by population, four were overvalued in June, according to CoreLogic Market Conditions Indicators data. These four metros include Denver-Aurora-Lakewood; Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, Texas; Miami-Miami Beach-Kendall, Fla.; and the Washington, D.C. area, including Arlington, Va., and Alexandria, Va.