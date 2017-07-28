Mountain Metropolitan Transit rolls out College Pass Program

Mountain Metropolitan Transit announced this week that, beginning fall semester 2017, all Colorado College and UCCS students can ride any Mountain Metro bus by swiping their student ID card. Through the new MMT program, college students have unlimited access to the fixed route bus system for $5 per student, per semester.

According to a news release issued by the city of Colorado Springs, the College Pass Program provides college students an important transportation option.

“This program gives our students easy access to downtown Colorado Springs, local attractions, shopping and more,” said Jill Tiefenthaler, president, Colorado College, in the release. “The college transit pass program will help increase ridership on our local public transit system thereby helping CC reduce its carbon footprint.”

Venkat Reddy, UCCS chancellor, was equally excited about the impact the program would have on student transit opportunities at the university.

“This is a fantastic addition to the transportation options available for our students,” Reddy said. “Many on-campus students do not have a car and with two Mountain Metro bus stops right on our campus it will be convenient, affordable access for all students.”

Colorado College pays the $5 fee through a student activity fee and UCCS funded the program as a pilot for fall semester 2017 and spring semester 2018. UCCS students will vote on a ballot measure to continue to fund the program with student fees in early 2018, according to the release.

MMT provides local fixed-route bus service and Metro Mobility ADA paratransit service for Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak region.

“All buses use clean diesel technology and are wheelchair-lift equipped. Mountain Metropolitan Transit also provides other services such as Metro Rides’ ridesharing, vanpool and bicycling programs,” according to the release. “For added convenience, there are bike racks on all buses for riders who want to utilize the bike-n-bus program.”

For additional information regarding MMT, visit mmtransit.com, or call 719-385-RIDE (7433).