Analysis: Southwest plan reviews mixed

The 83-page Southwest Downtown Concept Plan, unveiled to Colorado Springs City Council during its July 24 work session, is long on gauzy renderings, optimistic financial projections and enthusiastic proponents. It’s short on private-sector commitments, and its estimates of job creation, new construction and increased tax revenues don’t include any supporting data.

The plan’s 20-year projections call for 5.2 million square feet of mixed-use urban development, including 4,500 residential units, 750,000 square feet of new office space, 150,000 square feet of retail/restaurant space and 500 new hotel rooms.

All this will bring massive benefits, according to the plan’s authors, who expect total private-sector investment of approximately $1.8 billion, more than 5,000 new jobs and as much as $170 million in additional tax receipts.

Illustrations show a gleaming thicket of medium-rise buildings lining pleasantly landscaped, pedestrian-friendly streets. A 19-story hotel, a 17-story office tower and a 15-story residential block are the centerpieces, clustered near the U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame now under construction at the foot of Vermijo Avenue.

None of the renderings show the frequent coal trains that pass through the area or, as Councilor Bill Murray pointed out at Monday’s presentation, the looming smokestacks of the Martin Drake Power Plant.

City staffers who presented the plan were uniformly enthusiastic.

“This is a once-in-a-generation project,” said Planning Manager Ryan Tefertiller, introducing the plan. “It truly is city-building. It will be noted nationally and internationally.”

City Chief of Staff Jeff Greene concurred, saying, “It will transform, energize and benefit all of our citizens. We’re at a critical juncture — it’s time for us to act.”

The plan’s substance is in the complex public funding structure that will hopefully enable and ignite private investment.

It’s no secret that much of the area, largely owned and/or controlled by Jenkins family interests and Nor’wood Development Group, is blighted and crumbling. The Urban Renewal Authority authorized the existing Southwest Downtown Urban Renewal Area and plan in 2001, but no development ever took place.

Such areas can issue tax increment financing bonds to support development, but the bonds can only be issued with maturity dates that are no later than the 25-year statutory life of the urban renewal area. Since the present urban renewal area is 16 years old, it couldn’t issue long-term bonds. For development to move forward, the city proposes to create a new urban renewal area this year, as well as two metropolitan districts and a business improvement district.

The two MDs and the BID would collect mill levy assessments, documents show, dedicated to “initial and ongoing capital infrastructure and district maintenance/upkeep.” The MDs would collect residential assessments, while the BID would collect commercial assessments and levy a private sales tax (described as a “public improvement fee”) on retail sales. The district’s existing mill levy is 62.749 mills.

This structure also has been used in the Gold Hill Mesa and Lowell School urban renewal areas.

Those three entities, along with an as-yet-undetermined amount of TIF funding through the Urban Renewal Authority, would provide much of the infrastructure funding for the project. Funding already has been committed for a pedestrian bridge from the museum to America the Beautiful Park and for Vermijo/Sierra Madre Street infrastructure improvements.

Here are the details:

Pedestrian Bridge

USOM Tourism Bonds: $7.1 million

PPRTA (Capital A List): $3.5 million

Total cost: $10.6 million

Vermijo/Sierra Madre

USOM commitment: $250,000

USOM RTA Bonds: $1.7 million

PPRTA (Program funds): $400,000

PPRTA (maintenance fund): $2.8 million

Total cost: $5.15 million

No funding source has been identified for the planned 1,000-space, two-floor underground parking structure that would serve the museum and the three projected medium-rise buildings that would be sited above the structure. The concept plan envisions a private/public partnership, but no further details are available.

In the city’s 2013 application for state TIF funding for the City for Champions project, the cost of a 1,500-space parking facility was estimated at $29 million. It’s not clear what the cost of a 1,000-space structure would be today. The city’s Parking Enterprise could issue bonds to fund its construction, but since it might be lightly used for several years, the enterprise could conceivably be forced to increase on- and off-street parking fees throughout the city to make up any operating deficits.

“We’re right in the middle of design and cost estimation,” said Parking Enterprise Manager Greg Warnke. “We should have the proposal ready by the end of August.”

The plan’s timeline calls for completion of the bridge, parking structure and street improvements by the end of 2019.

City Councilor Jill Gaebler raised a number of concerns about the plan after the meeting.

“I was concerned that the presentation was 100 percent staff-led,” Gaebler said. “If the master developer [presumably Nor’wood President Chris Jenkins] had been there, that might have given council more trust. There are lots of really big issues in regard to this plan, and we really don’t get enough information and what we do get isn’t timely.”

Gaebler also wondered how this plan would affect other downtown builders and entrepreneurs.

“I talked to another developer who wants to build a hotel on Tejon Street, and he’d like the city to build a parking garage as well,” she said. “Are we locked in to the southwest downtown structure? I don’t quite understand the ‘private/public plan’ for financing it. Are we building an underground garage just for the developer’s benefit? Why not an above-ground structure? I just have a lot of questions.”

Councilor Bill Murray laid down a fusillade of objections.

“Have you informed downtown business owners in the rest of downtown that you’re moving the center of downtown to Vermijo and Sierra Madre?” he asked sardonically. “Your numbers are very soft, and there are a lot of issues that we’re skipping over. I want real numbers — you guys are cooking the books big time.”

Councilors Richard Skorman and Tom Strand were less worried, noting that the plan is a concept plan, not a finished product.

“It’s kind of a view from 30,000 feet,” said Strand.

Council President Skorman was even more positive.

“I can’t tell you how excited I am,” he said. “I think this is one of the best things we can do for our community and our future.”