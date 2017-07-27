CEI continues growth with $3 million Navy contract

Colorado Engineering Inc., a small, woman-owned business in Colorado Springs, was recently awarded a $3 million contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division in Lakehurst, N.J.

“That’s a big deal for us. It’s one of our higher contracts,” said CEI President and Chief Technical Officer Larry Scally. “It was very exciting to get that contract and it’s something that’s going to directly help the warfighter.”

CEI will design, fabricate and test graphics processing units paired with a supporting processor infrastructure to upgrade radar aboard the Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter.

The U.S. Navy chose CEI for its radar signal processing expertise. CEI is also experienced in complex circuit board design for military, industrial and commercial applications, and in the OpenCL software language often used to program GPGPU chips.

Nancy Scally, Larry’s wife, is the CEO of CEI. They started the company together in 2003 in the basement of their home; they moved the business into a 40,000-square-foot facility about five years ago.

“We’ve grown every year since we started the business,” Larry Scally said. “This year we’ll grow 100 percent.”

He said that 80 percent of CEI’s business is with commercial contracts and 20 percent is with the military.

“We’ve done business with the Navy, Army, Air Force and DARPA [Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, part of the U.S. Department of Defense],” Scally said. “We’ve also worked with Google and Intel on our commercial side.”

CEI has 48 employees.

“We started Catalina Research in 1990 and sold it in 2000, when we had about $8 million a year in revenue, for $14 million,” Scally said. “We stayed there for three years of the transition, then started CEI. This company is much bigger than Catalina.”

CEI has been recognized for its outstanding work by several organizations, including the Colorado Springs Regional Business Alliance, which honored CEI with the 2013 Economic Sector Award of Excellence in Aerospace/Defense. In 2011, CEI received a Tibbetts Award from the Small Business Administration for its reconfigurable advance rapid-prototyping environment technology. SBA presents the awards to companies and individuals that have advanced technological innovation and economic growth.

CEI is certified as a women’s business enterprise by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, the nation’s largest third-party certifier of the businesses owned and operated by women in the U.S. CEI develops and produces hardware, software and system solution technologies.