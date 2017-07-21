Fruits and veggies served up for win

By Julie Bedsole

Bryan Construction and Navakai IT Consultants were in it to win in June. The health challenge was based on which company’s employees could consume the most fruits and vegetables within a one-month period. Apples, strawberries, broccoli, carrots and cauliflower were flying into diets in unprecedented amounts.

However, the ultimate goal of the challenge was not to simply gorge on healthy food, but to demonstrate and educate employees on the health benefits of good nutrition when combined with active lifestyles.

Most of the population equates being physically slim to being healthy. But this isn’t always the case.

The focus of this second challenge (the first was a steps challenge) was on fruits and vegetables to draw attention to the fact that an employee can be physically on target, but without proper diet, they are endlessly wandering in the quest for true health benefits.

As Navakai CEO Davin Neubacher likes to say, “Abs are made in the kitchen.”

Here is an example: An employee can work out in the gym every morning. They can go in at 5 a.m. to hit the weights, exhaust the cardio and center themselves with yoga. But their diet is full of center-aisle prepackaged foods, frozen meals and candy; all of which are packed with sugar and sodium and negate the work put in at the gym. Therefore, they are only 50 percent healthy.

The biggest difference with this challenge, compared to the first, was employees were required to make a conscious effort to enter their fruits and vegetables into the tracker software, which keeps the challenge atop the mind each day.

“Our folks relied heavily on their fitness trackers in the steps challenge, by entering their totals each day, they were reminded that they are in a competition — and reminded that their entry counts towards the team’s success,” said Bryan Construction CEO Scott Bryan.

Some additional perks were weekly nutritional tips shared by administrators with their respective offices, and the group enjoyed a healthy potluck together. It was a tasty and unique collaboration of about 20 employees where not one recipe was replicated. The group’s Facebook page remained active with pictures of delicious, nutritious treats that came in quite handy on the weekends, when fruit and veggie consumption tends to be lower.

Ultimately, Navakai came out victorious with an average consumption of 138 servings of fruits and vegetables per employee, compared to Bryan Construction’s 121.

This has been a journey for both companies, but it’s not over yet! Another challenge is planned for August. You see, this epic challenge is about overall wellness. It’s about achieving the golden wellness trifecta of physical, dietary and mental needs. Therefore, the August challenge will focus on mental well-being and work/life balance.

Be sure to attend the Colorado Springs Business Journal’s 6035 Lifestyle luncheon in September, when the 2017 Corporate Wellness Challenge winner will be presented with a $1,000 check to the charity of their choice.