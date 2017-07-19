The skill of self-advocating is key to success

By Lance Bolton

Sarah Kent came to Pikes Peak Community College homeless and desperate.

A high school dropout, Sarah had just walked away from a bad relationship with nothing but a toddler, a suitcase and a resumé full of minimum wage jobs.

But Sarah also arrived at Pikes Peak with a fierce determination. She came to the college with a drive to do whatever she had to do to create a better life for herself and her daughter.

She knew she needed skills and education to build that new life, and she already possessed one of the greatest skills she’d ever need, a skill that is profoundly difficult to teach: self-advocacy.

That skill — being able to fight for your own interests — makes such a difference. I often have well-meaning parents share with me the challenges their children are facing at PPCC. They’re clearly motivated by love. Still, I say, “Thanks for bringing these issues to my attention, and I’ll be dealing directly with your son or daughter on this.”

I don’t want to encourage parents to interfere with their children’s opportunities when they must advocate for themselves.

Self-advocacy is not only essential in making the most of one’s education, it’s also invaluable in the workplace. Great workers are constantly looking for ways to upgrade their skills, through conferences, specialized work training and mentorships. They also know how to pitch for raises and promotions.

What stands in the way of self-advocacy?

I remember going for my first job, how difficult it was for me to sell myself. Even talking about why I’d be a good fit for the job felt like boasting. Many of us were raised to be humble. We don’t brag about ourselves or our talents. Yet that reticence to put our best foot forward can stall a career before it even gets going.

PPCC’s Student Success Seminar, a four-hour extension of our orientation, tries to tackle some of those issues, empowering students to take charge of their lives and their education, and we’ve found that those students who take the seminar have a much better record of making it to graduation.

For Sarah Kent, self-advocacy became easy when it wasn’t just about advocating for herself. She was also advocating for her daughter. With no family to turn to for support, she looked for help from PPCC’s Crisis Center, which helped her find a homeless shelter with a space for her and her daughter. The Crisis Center also pointed her to other resources, including the U.S. Department of Education’s Child Care Access Means Parents in School program, which covered half the cost of tuition at PPCC’s Child Development Center. That close and reliable child care not only freed her up for class time but also study groups and lab time outside of class.

Retention Services helped her get a bus pass that paid for her transportation to school for about a month until she found a job. She found out that PPCC’s bookstore would allow her to use financial aid to pay for desperately needed school supplies, including a pen light she could use to study in the shelter, where lights went out at 8 p.m.

By her second semester, Sarah was on a roll. She had a work-study position in PPCC’s IT department and joined Phi Theta Kappa, the student honor society. She also sought and received a variety of scholarships and grants, including the Merit Scholarship and the Kaiser Permanente Scholarship, which paid for tuition, transportation, a laptop, childcare expenses and more.

Even after she secured a stable home and bought a used car, she fell on hard times. Again, she advocated for herself and found opportunities. She brought her car in to PPCC’s Auto Tech garage for maintenance. She got help from the facilities department in repairing some old boots.

Beyond the financial help, Sarah also got boatloads of academic assistance from math, English, biology and philosophy instructors as well as tutors who went above and beyond to help her succeed.

Self-advocacy is no magic bullet, though. Sarah also worked her butt off, often maintaining two jobs, and, exhausted after putting her daughter to bed, stayed up every night from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. to keep up with her studies. She’s one of those real-life superheroes.

In May, I had the honor and pleasure of handing Sarah a diploma. I marveled at her tenacity, and I felt such pride about all the support our amazing team at Pikes Peak were able to give her. But I know that not everyone reaches out for help as effectively as Sarah did. So many bright students hit road bumps that derail their career plans. They don’t think to ask for help, and they don’t know who to ask.

It’s not easy to advocate — to ask for help and then ask again and again.

It’s my hope that Sarah’s story can inspire others to speak up for themselves. I know she’s inspired me.

Lance Bolton, president of PPCC, can be reached at [email protected]