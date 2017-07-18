June tax collections up 11 percent YTD

The city of Colorado Springs released its June 2017 sales and use tax revenue report this week. The city’s 2 percent sales and use tax collected nearly $14 million last month, with the .62 percent 2C road tax bringing in $4.3 million. The sales and use tax combined was up 10.38 percent for the month and up 11.07 percent year-to-date. The sales tax alone was up 10.57 percent for the month and up 11.35 percent year-to-date.

In addition, the 2 percent lodger’s tax brought in $547,410 during June, and the 1 percent auto rental tax generated just more than $40,000. The combined LART tax was up 19.63 percent for the month and up 20.22 percent YTD. The lodgers tax was up 20.2 percent for the month and up 21.83 percent YTD. The auto rental tax alone was up 12.42 percent in June and up nearly 6 percent YTD.

Impacts to major industries during June include a nearly 34-percent month-over-month collections jump from grocery stores, a nearly 24-percent jump in building materials and a nearly 24-percent jump in tax collections from utilities.

The industries with the largest percentage decrease in tax collections in June were commercial machines, at a decline of 17.3 percent, and business services, which saw a 3 percent drop.

The industries with the largest month-over-month increase in tax revenue collected were building materials — $331,829; auto dealers — $190,265; and grocery stores — $156,794. The industries with the greatest month-over-month tax revenue declines were commercial machines — $60,140 and business services, which posted an $8,380 decline.