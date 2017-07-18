Fountain Valley School to undergo facelift

Fountain Valley School is conducting a $25 million capital campaign to finance new construction and improve existing buildings and infrastructure at the 87-year-old school.

Work is being done by iiCON Construction Group of Colorado Springs.

“It’s very exciting and it’s a great time for the school,” said FVS Chief Financial Officer Janet Refior. “We’re updating and making it better for the students and faculty.”

The college preparatory and boarding school has 235 students from around the world – though 47 percent are from Colorado – including about 30 percent that are day students and live in the area. Serving grades 9-12, FVS has an 1,100-acre campus in Fountain and a 40-acre mountain campus in Buena Vista.

Refior said the capital campaign has raised about $18 million.

New construction will include an athletic center, maintenance building at a new location, four single-family faculty and staff homes and a duplex.

Two single-family faculty homes will be demolished in August to make room for the athletic center.

“The new athletic center is the biggest part of this,” Refior said. “They should start moving dirt for it in September.”

The Penrose Center, the old athletic center built in 1954, will be repurposed, Refior said.

“We’re not sure what will be done yet,” she said. “Maybe something with the arts.”

The 60,000-square-foot athletic center will include:

one regulation basketball/volleyball court with bleacher seating;

one regulation practice basketball/volleyball court;

a climbing wall;

an eight-lane pool;

a suspended running track; and

fitness space, locker rooms, classrooms, event/conference spaces and office space.

“We just outgrew the Penrose Center,” Refior said. “The pool was old, it only had one gym. The new facility will be great for the students. Two teams can practice at the same time, and it will have a fitness and wellness center.”

Improvements will also be made to infrastructure, including utility upgrades, and roads and pathways.

A letter went out to the FVS community June 3; it read, in part:

“Several years ago, Fountain Valley planted the seeds for this campaign and a new athletic center by raising $2.7 million. Together with the $25 million that will be raised during this campaign, the School can fund Phase 1 of the campus master plan.

FVS Head of School William V. Webb said, “I’d like to thank the generous donors who have supported the campaign to date, and thank the donors who previously supported these plans several years ago. We appreciate your patience and confidence. You helped us get this far; now, the time is right and we are getting it done.

“This is an extraordinary investment, not only in bricks and mortar, but in supporting our core values and the future of the School,” Webb added. “I hope alumni will join the many who have already given to support the campaign as we raise the remaining $7 million to make the vision a reality.”