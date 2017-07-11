Boecore lands Air Force’s Shared Early Warning System contract

Boecore Inc. won a hotly contested battle for a $93 million contract to provide Shared Early Warning System Engineering and Contractor Logistics Support for the Air Force.

The aerospace and defense engineering company based in Colorado Springs was awarded the five-year contract for SEWS II as its contract for SEWS I is set to expire.

“SEWS I will wind down in September,” said Boecoe Senior Vice President of Technology Delivery Kurt Ulrich. “The transition has started for us.”

Ulrich called the contract “a positive win for us.”

“We talked about this at a celebration we had (Monday) night after being awarded the contract, how big it is for the company,” he said. “This is in the sweet spot of what we do – high-end engineers and technical work.”

Boecore CEO Kathy Boe, who founded the company in 2000, said that Boecore has grown more than 60 percent in the last three years.

“2017 will be our biggest growth year ever,” Boe said.

Even though the company had earned the original SEWS contract, Ulrich said that was no guarantee they’d win SEWS II.

“This was a very fierce competition,” he said. “In Colorado Springs, there are aerospace, defense and missile warning companies that are highly regarded and do great work. According to the Air Force, there were a lot of bids for SEWS II – and a lot of competitive bids. It was very important for us to get this.”

The system provides critical near-real-time early warning information of ballistic missile launches, not only to the U.S. but also to Combatant Command (CCMD)-sponsored foreign partner-nations. Boecore, along with teammates Northrop Grumman and CACI, will be responsible for sustaining, maintaining, testing, deploying, securing and training this worldwide system. Work on SEWS II will take place primarily at Peterson Air Force Base, Ulrich said.

“SEWS is a high-visibility mission system providing time-sensitive information to a wide variety of foreign partners,” said Boecore Chief Development Officer Scott Boe. “We are extremely pleased to be entrusted with the sustainment and operation of this critical system. We are excited to provide exceptional mission operations, software, cyber and network engineering services to the (Air Force Life Cycle Management Center) customer, as well as provide challenging growth opportunities for our employees.”

Securing this contract helps expand Boecore’s role in designing, developing, maintaining, and securing critical command and control, missile defense, radar and satellite systems for the nation’s defense.

Boecore has 275 employees and has grown by 60 people in 2017; it expects to hire another 50 by the end of the year to support the SEWS II contract and several other expanding programs. Most of these new hires are in highly technical positions such as systems engineers, software developers, cyber security engineers, network engineers, knowledge management and space training.

Part of Boecore’s recent growth has been attributed to its expanded investment in its research and development innovation lab, where cyber and software tools and processes are developed to address its customers’ most pressing challenges.

SEWS II is a follow-on IDIQ (Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity) contract from SEWS I, and Ulrich said the government will likely ask Boecore to “do additional work under this umbrella” in the next five years.