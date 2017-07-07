Pizza company seeks franchise operators

National pizza chain Pizza Factory, is looking for franchise owners in the Colorado Springs area.

The company, which has more than 110 locations in six states, has a growth strategy that includes Colorado Springs, according to a press release sent out by the company. Currently, the company’s Fountain location is the only one in the state of Colorado.

“We create opportunities for Colorado Springs residents to live and work in their hometown while building a business of their own,” said Mary Jane Riva, president and CEO of Pizza Factory. “We are growing our footprint into neighborhoods … Colorado Springs has exactly what we are looking for.”

Riva said that the company’s assistance to its franchise operators sets it apart from other companies.

“We also have a strong commitment to helping our franchisees reach their performance and growth goals,” added Riva. “The majority of our franchisees work in their restaurants and live in the communities they serve. They care deeply about their customers, their business and making a difference. We assist in every way possible to ensure our franchisees’ restaurants radiate the welcoming neighborhood feel we all have come to know and love.”

Business Franchise News magazine recently named Pizza Factory one of the top 200 franchises in the nation, after surveying more than 30,000 companies.

The brand’s slogan is “We Toss’Em, They’re Awesome!” and has a fast-casual business model.

It also launched a national campaign throughout its stores, called the “No Bully Zone” program to raise awareness about bullying in local schools. It also offers fundraising programs for local schools, youth sports leagues and other community organizations.

Founded 30 years ago, Pizza Factory’s locations are throughout the West Coast. It’s current expansion plans include Texas, Colorado, New Mexico, Wyoming and Montana.