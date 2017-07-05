Film Commission may bring revenue to Woodland Park

Increased revenue is expected to flow into Woodland Park businesses, thanks to the recently formed Teller County Film Commission.

“Fast and Furious 7 filmed in Woodland Park and on Pikes Peak Highway a couple of years ago and I think there’s a lot more of that to come,” said TCFC Chief Operating Officer Charlie Chambers. “It could equate to huge dollars. When you consider catering, lodging, transportation and all the things involved in filmmaking, I believe it will increase revenue in the area by a huge margin.”

Chambers registered the Teller County Film Commission name in 2015 but said it was too soon.

“We didn’t have the assets or the right people we needed,” he said. “We’ve had a number of directors move to Woodland Park recently, and we’ve got the right people on board now. We’re exciting about moving forward.”

TCFC is a nonprofit organization designed to be a full-service, first-stop resource providing all the assistance needed to shoot movies, television commercials and other video productions in Teller County.

“The organization was needed when you look at the $464,000 economic impact of film in our county,” said Mike Perini, president and executive director of the TCFC. Economic impact numbers were provided by the Colorado Office of Film, Television & Media, Perrini said.

“That money is from a combination of films – Fast and Furious and a few smaller ones,” Chambers said.

TCFC will provide site tours of location opportunities for filming, talent services, professional crew and productions services referrals, and will provide permits needed for filming. They also have a fully accessible library of still images and b-roll footage, and can be a source for networking in the area.

“The Teller County Film Commission staff is here to help companies obtain the necessary permits for their film project or to help them figure out if they actually need a permit,” Chambers said. “A permit will be required if the production involves the use of areas like public property or facilities, or has impact upon traffic flow, sidewalks or street areas.

“If a permit is required, the company will also need a current Certificate of Insurance in order to proceed with the permitting process and we can assist with that step as well. We will also be able to determine if an organization may qualify for permitting fee reduction or waivers.”

Chambers said Colorado’s increased tax incentives for filmmakers will bring more business to the area.

The Colorado Office of Film, Television & Media supported the new commission’s startup with a grant of $2,500, which Chambers said should not be minimalized.

“Once you get one grant, more seem to come your way,” he said. “We have a couple of grant writers on our board, Darlene Jensen and David Perkins. We have a really good team formed.”

Both Perini and Chambers confirmed that a cable network is filming a television project in Woodland Park and Cripple Creek this month, but they wouldn’t provide details.

“They have a stipulation not to divulge who they are,” Chambers said. “I can tell you it’s a home-building project, and it’s a very popular show.”

Chambers, who owns CPC Media, said the city of Woodland Park is supportive of TCFC.

“Everybody I’ve talked to is behind it,” he said. “The city council members and the mayor are real excited about it. This can only improve our situation.”

Chambers said that Woodland Park hopes to host a “City Above the Clouds Film Festival” in 2018.

For more information about TCFC, go to filmtellercounty.com or call 719-453-9751.