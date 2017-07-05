COS CEO: Mary Fagnant

Mary Fagnant has been CEO of her family-owned manufacturing company Qualtek for about a year — at least in title.

Mary, who acted as president while husband Tony was CEO until he retired last year, said executive decisions were always made in tandem.

After all, Fagnant has been surrounded by manufacturing most of her life. While growing up, her family owned a food packaging manufacturing company outside of Chicago.

After meeting and marrying Tony while in college in Arizona, the couple would eventually move back to Illinois to work in the family business.

Mary spoke with the Business Journal about being a top executive and maintaining the family’s legacy.

Talk about growing up around a family business.

Working for a family business can be the greatest opportunity. … You get to learn a lot — whether you want to or not. There were some things I didn’t want to do, but my sister, who was running the business at the time, said, ‘You will be thankful.’ And I was.

My dad was also very entrepreneurial, so that was how I was going to grow up. I love making decisions. Ultimately, I think just growing up in that environment, you want to own your own business someday.

What sort of work did you do?

I started in customer relations, and I did process management and the implementation of software. But there was a stint while we were looking for this business that I broke away from the family business and took temporary jobs. I didn’t realize how valuable that would be until we came here. I ended up, for a few months, working at a law firm. I learned things from every place I worked, including how to manage [International Organization for Standardization] implementation.

What was your first position at Qualtek?

President and sales manager. In a small company, the president does a lot of sales, and goes to customers and keeps them happy. That’s our son’s [Chris Fagnant] job now. A big portion is customer relations and overseeing operations.

Sales was easy for me because I had the title ‘president.’ Customers knew I was the president and owner, so they loved to talk to me. A salesperson who walked in cold didn’t have it as easy.

To start, my goal was to see seven clients a day, and we had a lot in Denver. My husband would call in the afternoon and I’d only be on No. 2.

Everybody is very friendly here in Colorado. … I went the first day in a suit. The second day I was in jeans.

When did you first became CEO?

I just became CEO in November of last year. After this year [Tony and I] will co-chair the board, but give up operational control. We’ll remain involved at the board level strategically because we still own the business. But operationally we won’t be involved.

Were you ever interested in being CEO of a larger company?

I might have been in my 30s. But it certainly doesn’t appeal to me now. I would be interested in being the CEO for a small company. I’ve worked for big corporations, and it’s not my cup of tea. It makes me want to be in a small company. I’m a real straight shooter, and the politics of big business don’t work for me.

Was your gender ever an issue?

That’s a challenge, but once people know [Tony and I] run the company together, there’s respect. … But I think it’s a little more difficult to run a manufacturing company as a female.

Are there unique skills women bring to the role of CEO?

Absolutely. … I think females come from a perspective that is more open and willing to listen. … I understand what somebody at the lowest level of a company is feeling. I know how hard it is because I was there. There’s more empathy and compassion with women, but I think those are a benefit.

What’s your favorite thing about being CEO?

Interacting with the employees — walking around the shop and talking with them.

Did you accomplish everything you wanted to professionally?

I guess there are always more things I could do, but I’m proud of the culture we developed here. Retirement will be our evolution. My husband wants to travel the country in a fifth-wheel. So what could that lead to? I’m going to let it just happen.

Any advice for aspiring CEOs?

If you’re in your early 20s and want to own a company, get every experience you can, even if it doesn’t fall in your wheelhouse right now. If you own your own business, you’re going to do it all eventually.

What’s the greatest advice you’ve received?

A piece of advice right out of school was from my father: ‘When great opportunity knocks on your door, be prepared to act.’

How have you failed?

I’ve never failed. I’ve only made a lot of mistakes. The requirement is to learn from those mistakes. I don’t consider mistakes failure. Failure is not an option.

What’s something about you that might surprise people?

If you’re my family, my friends, my business associates — whoever you are — when you meet me, there are no surprises. I’m an open book.

