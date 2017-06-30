Airport numbers continue climb

Colorado Springs Airport reported 64,222 enplaned passengers and 63,972 deplaned passengers in May 2017, for a combined total of 128,194 passengers.

“This represents an increase of 13.4 percent from May 2016,” according to a COS-issued news release. “Frontier Airlines largely contributed to the increase with a 188-percent gain from one year ago.”

According to data from the airport, year-to-date passenger traffic is also climbing, with 590,479 passengers moving through COS, an increase of 25.6 percent from one year ago.

“We have seen consistent passenger gains month over month for more than a year and a half now,” said Adam Mayberry, marketing and communications manager at the airport. “The Colorado Springs Airport has a lot of momentum, and this news comes on the heels of American Airlines commencing twice daily service to Chicago O’Hare on July 5, and then Frontier Airlines adding a daily flight to Washington-Dulles and San Diego on June 10. We continue to remind our customers to look before they book and consider Colorado Springs Airport a viable option for air service.”

Load factors (percentage of available seats that are filled with paying passengers) remained strong for COS airlines last month. Delta led the pack with a 96.2 percent load factor, followed by Frontier at 88.8 percent, Alaska at 88 percent, American at 87.3 percent, United at 85.3 percent and Allegiant at 84 percent.

Six scheduled airlines serve Colorado Springs Airport to 15 destinations, soon to be 17 with the addition of Tampa and Ft. Myers in the fall, totaling 34 daily flights as of the peak month of August.