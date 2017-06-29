State BBBs enter into agreement with SBDC

The Better Business Bureaus of Colorado/Wyoming and the Colorado Small Business Development Center will enter into an agreement today regarding assistance to small businesses. The partnership, according to a BBB news release, allows BBBs and SBDCs in Colorado to partner and cross-promote services and events, as well as provide more resources to communities and businesses unaware of BBB’s and Small Business Development Center’s services.

The organizations signed a Memorandum of Understanding this morning at the Office of Economic Development and International Trade in Denver.

“The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado has had a long-standing relationship with Pikes Peak SBDC and Southern Colorado SBDC, and has partnered to help educate and provide resources to small businesses,” according to a BBBSC news release, which added, “Given the success experienced in Southern Colorado, the BBBs and CSBDC believe it would be advantageous to both organizations to work more collaboratively at the state level to foster collaboration and education for both organizations.”

Jonathan Liebert, CEO and director of the BBBSC, said, “This MOU will allow for programs, resources and information to be shared to businesses that may not be working with both organizations. By having this partnership, we are able to expand our messaging and offer increased opportunities for the business communities we both serve.”

A current example, according to Liebert, is the BBB’s collaboration with the Pikes Peak SBDC on an information session with Colorado Springs Utilities on Backflow Prevention Compliance for commercial businesses that will take place July 13. BBB of Southern Colorado is also partnering with the Southern Colorado SBDC to offer a free digital marketing series in the Pueblo area for businesses and residents.

“My hope with this MOU is for our organizations to be able to do more things that are innovative—such as our partnership with Small Business Week for the food truck competition with Pikes Peak SBDC,” Libert told the Business Journal. “We are excited for this MOU as collaboration is key to our community’s economic vitality.”

Aikta Marcoulier, executive director of the Pikes Peak SBDC, was also enthusiastic about the MOU.

“The Pikes Peak SBDC is excited to solidify a growing a relationship with the BBB of southern Colorado, and collaborate on best practices state wide,” she said. “The SBDC and BBB across Colorado, together, help strengthen our small businesses and create trust in the marketplace.”

According to the release, the state MOU uses the framework established between BBBSC, Pikes Peak SBDC and Southern Colorado SBDC and will include: Better Business Bureau serving Denver/Boulder, Better Business Bureau serving Wyoming and Northern Colorado, and the 12 additional full-time Small Business Development Centers and 70 part-time centers of the Colorado SBDC Network.