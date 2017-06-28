Chamber & EDC hires Mobolade

The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC announced Monday that it has hired local entrepreneur and community advocate Yemi Mobolade as the organization’s new local industry programs manager.

According to a Chamber & EDC news release, Mobolade’s work as local industry programs manager will focus on the organization’s business retention and expansion program, as well as efforts in business attraction.

“I am looking forward to having Yemi on the economic development team at the Chamber & EDC,” said Hannah Parsons, the Chamber & EDC’s chief economic development officer. “His background in manufacturing and quality control, combined with operating a local business, make him uniquely suited to understand and positively impact the Colorado Springs business community.”

Mobolade, who is perhaps best-known as a founder and co-owner of the Wild Goose Meeting House (401 N. Tejon St.), moved to Colorado Springs in 2010 to help plant a church. He has since co-founded Niche Coaching and Consulting, served as minister of city engagement at First Presbyterian Church and is planning to open his second coffee shop with Wild Goose co-founder Russ Ware. That coffee shop will be called Good Neighbors Meeting House and is slated to open in August at 505 Columbia St.

Mobolade is also a community advocate and activist. He serves on the boards of the Pikes Peak Community College Advisory Council, the Cultural Office of the Pikes Peak Region Board, the Men’s Xchange and CityServe.

“Collaborative relationships, the possibilities of the future, and making a positive impact is what gets me up in the morning,” Mobolade said. “I love this city and consider it a great privilege to serve it through the Chamber & EDC. I plan to leverage my role as local industry programs manager to make a positive impact on our business climate.”

Mobolade was named a “Rising Star” by the Business Journal in 2015. That same year, he also received a Mayor’s Young Leader award from former Colorado Springs Mayor Steve Bach.