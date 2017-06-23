Martineau breaks down borders at Prospect Arts

At 30 years old, Tanya Martineau is the head of United States operations for Prospect Arts, an award-winning international media company that specializes in film, communications, animation, aerial film and photography, as well as writing and design for domestic and international companies and nonprofits.

She leads a staff of five in projects locally and internationally.

“This is a position that suits me well because I love the diversity of tasks and goals. I’m a visionary and a dreamer, so to be able to be in a position where I can dream and be given authority to do so is empowering. I love when I see my staff come alive within their roles,” Martineau said.

Prospect Arts has been in existence for 17 years, but the company’s United States office in Colorado Springs has only been operational for 3½ years. Martineau has been part of the team for more than 2½ years.

Martineau moved to Colorado Springs on a whim after leaving a nonprofit she worked for in North Dakota called Unseen. She Googled “Top 10 most beautiful places to live” and chose Colorado.

“I feel like Colorado Springs is the largest small town I’ve ever lived in. It’s a place you can plant your roots and grow and be able to expand quite easily,” she said.

Working in a creative industry was never in Martineau’s original plan. She set out to study physical therapy in college, but after switching to art education and taking a photography course, Martineau knew there was no better fit.

How did you become involved with Prospect Arts?

I heard about Prospect when I moved here. After a year of freelancing and doing projects on the side, I was looking for a film production company because I do photography. A lot of my clients were looking for video and I asked friends who they knew that does high quality videos in town. They said, “You have to check out Jeff Arnold with Prospect Arts.”

Jeff and I worked on a project together and hit it off. I loved the values of Prospect Arts and Jeff wanted me to meet his boss [owner and founder, Tim Neeves] from the [United Kingdom], so we FaceTimed and I thought, ‘I’ll just meet him to do freelance work and know the company I’m connecting with.’ After an hour-long conversation, he offered me a job on the spot.

How does it feel to be leading the Prospect Arts U.S. team?

To be honest, it’s scary at times. There’s a lot of responsibility and there’s a lot of ownership that you have to take whether those decisions go well or whether they go wrong — it’s on you. There is an element of intimidation, but there’s also for me, feelings of excitement and joy. I love to be challenged.

What do you enjoy most about working for a company like Prospect Arts?

What I love about Prospect Arts is that we have such a variety of projects and films. A lot of our passion is in the nonprofit sectors, working on overseas documentaries and working with clients that have a strong vision and mission.

We also love our local clients in Colorado Springs in the outdoor scene. We’ve done a lot about Colorado and we’ve done outdoor films with National Geographic. That has been fun, to be able to work in all spheres.

Do you coordinate on projects with the U.K. office?

We crossbreed on a lot of projects. Even for shoots sometimes the U.S. team will collaborate with the U.K. team — or even in editing. We like to say we work around the clock. So, as the U.K. goes to sleep we wake up and continue that work. We are 24 hours working on projects.

Do you have any professional goals this year?

I think every leader should always be growing. I want to continue that growth in all capacities. I want to be able to help more brands locally and internationally get their stories told. I love to stay engaged in all capacities, not just within Prospect Arts. I want to rally around other business men and women and be a catalyst to help them succeed within their space.

What’s next for you?

I plan to stay with Prospect Arts. Prospect is all about telling stories well. Being able to be part of a company that is not just helping brands locally and internationally, but to be able to highlight certain issues and to have international impact even from a small town like Colorado Springs has been really fun. n CSBJ