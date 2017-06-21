BBB expands operations in Pueblo

The Better Business Bureau of Southern Colorado is making more of an effort to serve the Pueblo community — with a new location, new services and a new community outreach specialist.

The BBB announced Tuesday that it has hired Teresa Coleman as the organization’s new Pueblo Community Outreach Specialist. In the announcement, BBB officials also said that the organization will close its current location at 503 N. Main St. Aug. 11 and move into a new space at the Pueblo Community College Downtown Studio (121 W. City Center Drive Suite 220).

“We are moving offices to accommodate our growing presence in the Pueblo community and to have an optimum environment to provide services to both businesses and residents,” said Gina Sacripanti, vice president of marketing and public relations for BBB of Southern Colorado. “It was important to us to remain in downtown Pueblo and have access to training rooms and resources as we expand our education and outreach efforts.”

In the news release Coleman was described as a 30-year Pueblo resident who has “experience in working with small businesses.” Coleman has a Bachelor of Arts in marketing with a minor in instructional technology from the University of Karlsruhe in Germany. Most recently, she was a web design and marketing project manager for the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.

The BBB will host a “meet-and-greet” event with Coleman 9-10 a.m. Wednesday, June 28, at its new location. The event is free and open to the public.

“I look forward to connecting with the many business owners in Pueblo and promoting the BBB mission of advancing marketplace trust throughout the community,” Coleman said in the release.

Attendees of the breakfast event will get a chance to tour the new space and meet Coleman, according to the release. The event will be followed directly by BBB Basics, “a one-hour workshop outlining the benefits BBBSC offers businesses and the community.”

For more information, visit bbbsc.org.