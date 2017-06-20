Instacart launches one-hour grocery delivery

Instacart has arrived in the Pikes Peak region and is available to deliver groceries and other items to front doors all over the area.

Instacart partners with more than 160 retailers across the country, including Costco (no membership necessary), Target, King Soopers, Whole Foods, Safeway, Albertsons, Natural Grocers, Petco and CVS pharmacy.

Areas of service will include Colorado Springs, Fort Carson, Fountain, Security-Widefield, Stratmoor, Knob Hill, Cimarron Hills, Gleneagle, Monument, Palmer Lake, Woodmoor, Black Forest and the Air Force Academy.

Besides saving shoppers time, Instacart will also create jobs in Colorado Springs.

“We’ve seen an appetite for this in Colorado Springs, and that’s exciting to us,” said Instacart Operations Manager Jodi Montoya. “This will allow us to bring 100 jobs to the area. They’ll be flexible jobs, where people do the shopping and deliver to the buyer’s home.”

Instacart, based in San Francisco, is growing quickly.

“We’re in 70 markets now and hope to cover 80 percent of U.S. households by the end of the year,” Montoya said. “The goal is 180 markets by end of the year.

“We’re already in Denver and Boulder and we’re really excited to be coming to Colorado Springs.”

So how does it work?

“Shoppers will go online, pick their favorite retailer, place the order and pay online,” Montoya said. “The goal is to have delivery within an hour.”

A first-time user can enter the code HICOS20 at checkout to get $20 off an order of $35 or more, plus free first-time delivery.

New customers may also get a free year of Instacart Express — the offer expires July 15 — which includes free delivery for any order over $35.

For an order of less than $35, there is a $5.99 delivery charge. Tip is optional.

Instacart Express will normally cost $14.99 per month or $99 for a year.

To place an order, customers visit instacart.com or shop via Instacart’s mobile app, select their city and store, add items to their virtual cart, choose a delivery time — within an hour or up to seven days in advance — and check out.

“We have expert shoppers who pride themselves on picking the freshest products,” Montoya said. “You can even use your store coupons while placing the order. You’ll get the same prices you’d find in the store.”

Montoya said Instacart tries to partner with local retailers as well as national brands.

“We’re adding a lot more companies and have some in the pipeline,” she said. “So it’s very exciting.”