Sports Medicine and Performance Center receives funding

The University of Colorado Board of Regents approved $61.4 million in spending Thursday to build the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center at UCCS, one of three City for Champions projects, which also includes a new U.S. Air Force Academy visitors center and the U.S. Olympic Museum and Hall of Fame, which broke ground last week.

According to a university news release, UCCS will hire a design-build team for the project and begin construction in July 2018, pending approval from a legislative committee late this month. The center is expected to open in December 2019.

“We’re very pleased to have this vote of confidence from the Regents for the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center,” UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said in the release. “The center will help solidify UCCS and Colorado Springs as key players in the fast-growing health and wellness arena. And with its state-of-the-art facilities, staff and programs, the Hybl center will prove to be a destination for students, faculty and health-care consumers.”

UCCS is partnering with Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, part of Centura Health, on the project.

“Penrose-St Francis will be responsible for the Hybl center’s medical and performance clinics, while UCCS will run all academic research and instruction in the facility, as well as provide leadership and some staffing to the performance clinics,” the release states.

The facility will be located north of the UCCS Lane Center for Academic Health Sciences on the east side of North Nevada Avenue. Plans are for a 104,000-square-foot building costing $61.425 million, with another $3.5 million in infrastructure spending.

City for Champions projects are intended, in part, to draw tourists to the Pikes Peak region. As such, some funding for the Hybl center will come from state sales tax increases. “Under City for Champions requirements, the building had to be at least 72,000 square feet. UCCS and Penrose-St. Francis created a 104,000-square-foot facility to accommodate research, classroom and clinic space,” the release states.

The Hybl center is expected to offer services in orthopedic sports medicine, primary care sports medicine, physical therapy and rehabilitation, occupational therapy, athletic training, pain management, imaging, body composition and bone health services, performance training, occupational and tactical scenario training and altitude training.

The center will feature three Centers of Distinction:

The Center for Tactical and Occupational Performance, which will provide services to such occupations as military, police officers, firefighters and others.

The Center for Athletes and Active Individuals with Physical Disabilities, which will serve wounded military service members, para-athletes and others with disabilities.

The Environmental Health and Performance Center, which will address demands that athletes, members of the military and others face, including extreme temperatures, humidity, low oxygen and others.

According to the release, the Hybl center will be the fourth new UCCS project to be built along North Nevada Avenue. Those include the 92,000-square-foot Ent Center for the Arts currently under construction, as well as a new baseball field and indoor track and field facility that are expected to be constructed north of the Ent Center.

The Hybl center is named after William J. Hybl, El Pomar’s chairman and chief executive officer as well as chairman of the United States Olympic Endowment. The name reflects the longtime support of El Pomar Foundation as well as its support of the university’s efforts to redevelop North Nevada Avenue.