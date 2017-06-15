Pikes Peak United Way names Cindy Aubrey CEO

Pikes Peak United Way announced that Cindy Aubrey has been appointed president and chief executive officer nonprofit organization effective June 15.

Aubrey had been serving as interim president and CEO since February, following former CEO Jason Wood’s resignation. Aubrey also served as chief operating officer for the organization. Prior to coming to PPUW, Aubrey served as chief communications officer for the city of Colorado Springs and worked as news director at KOAA-TV. She has also served on various boards in the community, including Colorado Springs Leadership Institute; The Colorado Springs Children’s Chorale; Colorado Springs Symphony; Heart Association; Colorado Springs Children’s Museum; and Women’s Foundation marketing committees.

“The board of PPUW was determining how to handle the CEO search, but it became apparent as we worked with Cindy in her interim role that we had the right candidate for the CEO already in our organization,”said Kent Fortune, chair of the Pikes Peak United Way Board of Trustees, in a news release. “We received very positive feedback from the community on the work that Cindy and her team were doing and the employees provided high marks as well, proactively reaching out to the board in support of Cindy’s appointment within weeks of her assuming the interim leadership position. Therefore, to maintain the positive momentum the team has created in the past several months, the board decided to move quickly and decisively to promote Ms. Aubrey to CEO. We could not be more pleased that Cindy has accepted this important leadership role in our community and cannot wait to roll up our sleeves together and do great things for our citizens.”

According to the release, a panel of board members and community leaders interviewed Aubrey for the permanent role “and were impressed with her vision for the organization, her love for and commitment to the region, her understanding of the task at hand to grow PPUW into even more of a premier non-profit leader, her knowledge about the people PPUW serves and her previous leadership experience in cultivating strong internal teams to serve the community. They were also impressed with her approach in focusing on PPUW’s donors, stewarding their dollars to have the most effective impact for the end users of PPUW’s efforts. The Board of Trustees solidified the decision with a unanimous vote to select Cindy Aubrey as the permanent Chief Executive Officer of the foundational community organization.

Aubrey is a fourth generation Coloradan. She graduated from Colorado State University and is married to Peter Aubrey. She has one son, Liam, who is currently attending CSU.