Children’s Hospital gets step up from fundraiser

Mayor John Suthers and Colorado Springs City Council stepped up for children’s health on the stairs of the Pioneers Museum June 13 to celebrate the third annual Climb for Courage stair climb race, benefitting Children’s Hospital Colorado.

The mayor announced a $150,000 gift from Air Academy Federal Credit Union toward the new hospital’s fundraising campaign.

“Our mission is to help members achieve their dreams and accomplish their life’s aspirations. The same philosophy holds true regarding our impact on the community,” said Lisa Simpson, chief operating officer, AAFCU. “Supporting the new Children’s Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs, and bringing pediatric services closer to home for southern Colorado kids and families, is simply the right thing to do.”

On June 24, from 8:30-noon, at the U.S. Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium, hundreds of southern Coloradans are expected to participate in the Climb for Courage, a 2,700-stair-climb race and a “family fun wave,” a shorter, untimed climb created for kids and families, to raise funds for a new children’s hospital in Colorado Springs, set to open in 2019. The hospital will be built at Briargate Parkway and Union Boulevard on the campus of Memorial Hospital North. After the climb, participants and the community are invited to a free Family Festival with games, activities and food.

“As the only nonprofit children’s hospital in the region, Children’s Colorado relies on philanthropy to provide world-class care to every child who needs it. Air Academy Federal Credit Union understands that the new hospital will not only transform pediatric health care for kids but have direct and indirect impacts on our local economy,” states Sonya Norris, director of corporate programs, Children’s Hospital Colorado Foundation.

Click here for more information on the Climb for Courage.