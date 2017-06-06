GOCA announces details of 2017 Brilliant event

The UCCS Galleries of Contemporary Art’s sixth annual “Brilliant” event is scheduled for June 24 and will include contributions from several local artists, musicians and businesses.

The celebration — which includes aspects related to music, technology and all manner of art — will take place at GOCA 121 (121 S. Tejon St.) in the Plaza of the Rockies.

“There is so much creative brilliance in our region,” Daisy McGowan, director, Galleries of Contemporary Art, said. “We are thrilled to elevate and celebrate it with our community.”

The night will include a five-course dinner with cocktail pairings by Blue Star (1645 S. Tejon St.), an interactive art exhibition and a series of curated performances.

Among the local artists scheduled to perform are Kat and Bob Tudor, Mobdividual, Rock ‘n Roll Shaman, Sean Winters and the Bells of St. Vrain Handbell Ensemble. Several local business will also be on site to offer samples of their products, including Colorado Common Hard Cider, Distillery 291, Local Relic, Pikes Peak Lemonade Company, Urban Steam and Vapor Distillery.

Proceeds from the event support future gallery operations. For more information or to buy tickets to the event, visit brilliantgoca.com.