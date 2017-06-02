New plans for former Lynmar building

By Ashleigh Hollowell

Lynmar Racquet & Health Club, a former Colorado Springs fitness facility, will soon reopen under a new name, Colorado Springs Coliseum, after a change of ownership in 2008 did not work out in the long run.

New owner Daniel Jenkins has been an entrepreneur since high school, where he made $3,000 by selling gummy bears from his locker. He traveled to Europe with the revenue. Jenkins recently purchased the facility, which had been boarded up since 2016, with friend and now co-owner, Theo Digerness.

“People called me crazy. At first there were even homeless people living in here,” Jenkins said of the derelict building. “It was pretty nasty when I first walked in.”

In 2008, Lynmar was purchased by Lifetime Fitness; eight years later the facility was entirely boarded up.

“In the late ’80s and early ’90s it was a very popular tennis club. It had a bar, restaurant, all of that. It was a racquet club and then it was purchased by Lifetime Fitness. Then the Lifetime Fitness owner financed a volleyball organization, and it didn’t work out for them,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins inquired about purchasing the building on 2660 Vickers Drive four years ago when it was still open and his son was taking archery lessons there. After three years of what Jenkins described as a long journey with intensive legal back-and-forths, he signed the papers to gain ownership in March.

He then began $1 million in renovations. Half the renovation budget was designated solely for the roof, which had been leaking, and the other half to restoring and updating the interior of the nearly 90,000-square-foot building.

“We’re trying to update it to at least the year 2000 because the building was built in 1974,” he said. “The bones are incredible, but it hasn’t been renovated since then.”

His goal is to promote three core values in his new business: community, fitness and youth.

“I’ve always been an entrepreneur. I used to own a gymnastics facility in town,” Jenkins said. “Then I went into general contracting, so this kind of pulls it all together between the renovations and the sports.”

Jenkins will rent the space to local companies that teach youth sports like dance, karate, gymnastics, volleyball and possibly pickleball. There will also be a trampoline space similar to that of SkyZone. He plans to run the gymnastics and pickleball programs himself.

“My passion is youth sports because [children] need not just an education,” he said. “Healthy body, healthy mind.”

Renovations are expected to be completed by July 1. Then Jenkins will host a soft opening, but the public grand opening will happen in September.

“My goal in the first year is to have 3,000 people to walk through these doors a week,” he said.

Jenkins plans to hire 10 employees to maintain the concept of a renter-run facility. So far, he has hired two and is still recruiting renters.

The building also features 18 offices, and Jenkins plans to rent those spaces to companies with a presence at the facility. Jenkins is also looking at including co-working rental space for entrepreneurs.

“I want to make this a community center. I think it’s the connection between people that needs to be fostered — especially right now,” he said.

“Colorado has a huge draw for businesses that are community minded. I think it’s ripe — the beauty, the health. [The city] has decent infrastructure — not the best — but the environment has become increasingly business friendly.”