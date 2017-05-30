Colorado Springs Airport announces increased enplanements

The Colorado Springs Airport recently announced that it played host to nearly 60,000 travelers in April — a substantial increase over the same time last year and yet another positive sign for an airport that was long-plagued with falling enplanements.

In a news release last week, COS spokesperson Adam Mayberry said that a total of 59,263 passengers traveled via the Colorado Springs Airport in April, which represented a 21.2-percent increase when compared to April 2016 numbers.

According to the release, the jump is primarily being attributed to the April 2016 return of Frontier Airlines and the company’s subsequent additions of air service to a variety of major U.S. cities.

“As a result of 69 more flights during the month of April, Frontier Airlines saw a significant gain in passenger traffic in April 2017 compared to April 2016,” according to the report. “United Airlines posted a passenger increase of 5.2 percent, followed by Alaska Airlines at 5 percent, and American Airlines at 2.8 percent from the same time one year ago.”

The release also noted that “average load factors” at the airport have also remained strong, reaching 83.5 percent in April.

“We’re excited to see continued growth in commercial air service at Colorado Springs,” Aviation Director Greg Phillips said in the release. “With new Frontier flights starting next month to Chicago (ORD), Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO), we expect to see this growth trend continue. … These are exciting times for our airport and for the Colorado Springs community.”