Delays can’t keep a good dog down

If you ask Dave Flaks, opening BamPaws has brought a parade of “expensive life lessons,” and a lot of rewards.

When the downtown pet day care, boarding and grooming center celebrated its grand opening May 20, the ribbon-cutting came a full year after the idea was born.

The Flaks family — Dave and wife Laurinda, in partnership with his parents, Lesley and Greg — had hoped to open BamPaws – Stay and Play in November. But a series of setbacks with everything from permits and code compliance to fencing contractors and retrofitting put them six months behind schedule.

The BamPaws business plan started when Dave and Laurinda visited several boarding centers and couldn’t find anywhere they were comfortable leaving their dogs.

“It finally came to a head when we asked, ‘What do you guys do if there’s a fire?’ and they said, ‘We don’t know, that’s a good question,’” Dave said.

“We said, ‘Well, that’s not a very good answer.’ … We walked out and we said, ‘We can do a better job.’”

According to Greg, many pet boarding facilities do not have round-the-clock in-person care for pets, relying instead on alarms and monitors.

“We have someone here 24 hours,” he said. “If there’s a dog here, there’s someone right here in the building to take care of them.”

Having someone on hand to deal with problems immediately is critical, Dave said — and engaging with the dogs constantly is a priority.

“Even the dogs we board, we bring them out — they’re in day care, they’re in play groups, or they’re going outside for a walk,” he said.

“The only time they’re really in the kennels is to sleep or when they’re eating. We’re trying to offer a higher standard, a higher level of interaction.

“And there’s nothing like this downtown.”

Greg said the idea of marketing to people working downtown was one of the reasons the Flaks decided to establish BamPaws on S. Sierra Madre. The 27,000-square-foot building has been owned by Greg and his brother since it was built in 1972 — housing, in turn, their wholesale distribution business, their retail business and a supermarket, before they rented it to an auction company in 2010.

When the auction company moved, the Flaks saw it as the perfect spot for their new venture.

The process that followed, Greg said, was “time-consuming and challenging.”

“We were pretty committed, but all of a sudden the costs were huge. We met with one architect and builder — and that was only four times our budget,” he said.

“And that was before we even knew any of the issues we’d have with the city. Then we found somebody else and worked out some deals with them, but it was still extremely costly and the delays in working with the city are just monumental, as far as I’m concerned.”

A major hurdle: getting the building up to code.

“We had to get a change of occupancy permit, and in doing that we were changing the use of the building,” Dave said.

“Therefore we had to adhere to all the current codes — including fire, electrical, HVAC, plumbing, [Americans with Disabilities Act] — and [in 1972] this building wasn’t built for today’s codes. So we had to retrofit and modify it. … It was just a lot of unforeseen costs.”

Dealing with the guidelines and inspections of the Department of Agriculture (which oversees all animal care facilities) presented another set of delays and learning experiences, Laurinda said.

“But honestly, we’re thankful now that we’re off to a slower start because it’s given us a chance to fine-tune things, see any changes that we need to make — what’s working, what’s not really working, what we need to add,” she said.

Phase I of the BamPaws facility opened for business March 27, about two months before the grand opening, with 10 luxury kennels, 32 wire kennels, cat condos, a grooming center with a full-time groomer, three large indoor play areas divided by energy level and the size of the dogs, as well as a fenced outdoor play area.

Even fencing brought unforeseen hurdles, Dave said.

“We’re delayed on [permanent outdoor fencing] because of all the wind storms that knocked down all the fencing through town. … The day before the big windstorm we had this [indoor] fencing put up, so our fencer was committed — but he said after this we wouldn’t see or hear from him till October. He was very upfront about it.”

When fence builders start taking regular work again, BamPaws will have permanent, 7-foot-tall chain-link fences around three outdoor play areas with water features, shade sails, canine grass and a splash pad.

Phase II will see the addition of a retail store and entrance, a reception area, a waiting area and a coffee bar. They will also add an upstairs training area — “both dog and people training,” Dave said — as well as veterinary services and 20 more custom kennels in sizes up to 144 square feet.

“Our ultimate goal is to be a one-stop shop for everything for dogs and cats,” Dave said. “We’d like this to be our flagship, the template for future locations.”

After all the challenges, Laurinda said the Flaks family is reaping the rewards of their love for dogs.

“There’s something therapeutic about dogs in play mode or dogs that just want to come up and cuddle,” she said.

“And the satisfaction we’ve gotten from people at how their dogs are taken care of — that’s so rewarding.”

Owners are encouraged to come and visit their dogs at day care, and BamPaws staff send pictures, videos and texts with updates about their dogs throughout the day.

“It’s a more personal service,” she said.