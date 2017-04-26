USA Basketball staying, moving near USOC

USA Basketball, the national governing body for basketball in the United States, announced its national headquarters will remain in the city and will relocate to a new headquarters in downtown Colorado Springs.

According to a news release, the organization will work in partnership with the John and Margot Lane Foundation to move its headquarters to the first floor of the six-story building located on the northeast corner of Tejon Street and Colorado Avenue (27 S. Tejon St.). The building also serves as headquarters for the United States Olympic Committee. Construction on its new office will begin this summer, and USA Basketball expects to move into its downtown headquarters by the end of the year.

“USA Basketball is delighted to solidify a long-term commitment to stay in Colorado Springs, where USA Basketball has been headquartered since 1979,” said USA Basketball chairman, retired Gen. Martin E. Dempsey in the release. “We look forward to continuing to be a valuable contributor to the City of Colorado Springs and to the U.S. Olympic movement.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers was quoted in the release saying, “While we are proud to be the home of so many national governing bodies, the presence of a high-profile organization like USA Basketball is compelling evidence of our identity as Olympic City USA. We are thrilled that USA Basketball will continue to bring its elite athletes, coaches, staff members and events to our great city. The effect of the Olympic movement on both civic pride and the economy is truly beneficial and we thank USA Basketball for its continued commitment to Olympic City USA.”

USA Basketball’s new headquarters will feature approximately 10,000 square feet of office and meeting space, as well as an additional 16,000 square feet for storage.

Originally relocating its national headquarters from Jacksonville, Ill. to Colorado Springs in January 1979, USA Basketball has been at its current location on Mark Dabling Boulevard since October 1993.