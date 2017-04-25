Skinner resigns as city’s CFO

The city of Colorado Springs announced Monday that Chief Financial Officer Kara Skinner has resigned, and that the city will soon begin a search for her replacement.

A news release issued by the city Monday did not offer specific details about Skinner’s decision to resign. Cheryl Pattelli, the director of finance for the city of Boulder, confirmed reports by the Colorado Springs Independent (under the same ownership as the Colorado Springs Business Journal) that Skinner was leaving her position with the city for a job in Boulder’s finance department.

“Kara will be joining us as the assistant director of finance,” Pattelli said. “We are thrilled to have her.”

Colorado Springs Chief Communications Officer Jamie Fabos said in the release that “the city will begin recruiting for the position in the coming weeks.”

Fabos said Skinner’s last day will by June 12. Her salary is $169,304.74

Skinner first joined Colorado Springs city staff in 2006 as a principal analyst, later becoming interim finance and budget director. She was appointed chief financial officer in 2012 to replace former CFO Terri Velasquez.

“Kara is an extremely intelligent, credible and respected individual and while we congratulate her on the new position, we will absolutely miss her talents and presence here in Colorado Springs,” Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said in the release. “Kara has consistently led the city through complex budgeting challenges and has done so with a sophisticated and professional approach. We wish Kara and her family only the best in their move.”

According to the announcement, the city will temporarily divide Skinner’s responsibilities between Colorado Springs Police Department Finance Administrator Nancy McCauley, who will serve as interim finance director, and Colorado Springs Budget Manager Charae McDaniel, who will serve as interim budget director.

“The city expects to retain a recruiting firm to fill the position of CFO, while delaying the open position of Assistant Director of Finance until the higher position is filled,” according to the release.

Job postings for the city of Colorado Springs are available at coloradosprings.gov/page/hr-careers.

The Business Journal’s attempts to contact Skinner were unsuccessful.