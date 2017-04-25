Best in Business voting has started

The Colorado Springs Business Journal’s 2017 Best in Business competition is officially underway. This is the readers’ opportunity to weigh in on everything from the best boss to the top television station for business news. Breweries to breakfast, farmers markets to food trucks, the community is covered.

Most of the Best in Business categories and the companies on the ballot are pulled from the Business Journal’s 2017 Book of Lists. Companies not listed should use the write-in option at the bottom of the list. Those companies that would like to be included in next year’s Book of Lists can call 719-634-5905.

A few voting directions: All ballots must include name, zipcode and email address. Following registration, click on the confirmation email link in your. Ballots with votes in fewer than 25 categories will not be counted, and only one ballot per person.

Voting ends May 19.

Did my vote count?

All votes are tabulated when the ballot closes. Those wanting to change their vote can return to the voting page, login and continue voting at anytime.

Remember, this is not a scientific poll, but the voice of CSBJ readers and supporters. Vote for the best businesses Colorado Springs has to offer!