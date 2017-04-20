UCCS raises funds for Shockley-Zalabak main stage theater

UCCS announced it will name a new main stage theater after Chancellor Emerita Pam Shockley-Zalabak following a successful $1.5 million fundraising campaign.

“CU Regent Kyle Hybl and his wife Sally, both CU graduates and longtime residents of Colorado Springs, spearheaded the effort,” according to a release from the university.

The funds will name the Ent Center for the Arts main stage theater after Shockley-Zalabak who retired in February.

According to the release, “Shockley-Zalabak began her UCCS career in 1976 as an honorarium instructor and progressed through faculty and administrative ranks until she was named interim chancellor in 2001 and chancellor in 2002.”

The $70 million UCCS Ent Center for the Arts is currently under construction and will feature five performance venues, rehearsal studios, classrooms, practice rooms, balconies and gardens. A dedication event for the Shockley-Zalabak Theater is tentatively planned for February 2018, according to the release.

More than 219 donors so far have supported the campaign, to include a $75,000 commitment from the Boettcher Foundation.

For more information on how to support the Shockley-Zalabak Theater, visit giving.cu.edu/fund/shockley-zalabak-theater-fund.