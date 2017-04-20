Police Foundation does not call to solicit donations

Police Foundation of Colorado Springs does not solicit donations by telephone and local residents should ignore calls from anyone claiming to ask for money on behalf of the organization, according to a PFCS news release.

The release states that Colorado Springs residents have received solicitation phone calls from someone claiming to represent the foundation. The calls have been placed recently from 719-387-8128 and 719-235-5895 numbers.

Those contacted for solicitations can report the incident by sending an email to [email protected].