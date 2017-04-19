I-25 planning, environmental meetings coming soon

Want to get involved with planning the proposed expansion of Interstate 25 from Monument to Lone Tree?

The Colorado Department of Transportation is inviting the public to participate in a couple planning and environmental linkage study meetings. The first will take place from 5-7 p.m. April 25 at the Douglas County Fairgrounds in Castle Rock, 500 Fairgrounds Road. The second meeting will be from 5-7 p.m. April 27 at Pikes Peak Library 21c, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive.

“This is the second series of meetings,” according to a CDOT news release. “The purpose of these meetings is to inform the public of the Project’s purpose and need, and for the public to learn about alternatives being considered. The meetings will also provide an opportunity for interested members of the public to share their thoughts on the future of the corridor.”

According to CDOT, the department took input regarding challenges from previous meetings “and are now hoping to focus on alternatives to remedy some of those challenges.”

For more information on the PEL and the project, click here.