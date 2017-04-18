New city council takes oath

Before an overflowing crowd in the historic second-story courtroom at the Pioneers Museum this morning, three re-elected and three newly-elected city councilors separately recited the city Oath of Office. Promising to support the U.S. and Colorado constitutions and the City Charter Don Knight, David Geislinger, Richard Skorman, Yolanda Avila, Jill Gaebler and Andy Pico were duly sworn in.

Each were generously applauded.

The ceremonies were preceded by the Presentation of Colors and a cappella renditions of the national anthem and “America the Beautiful.”

In a brief speech, Mayor John Suthers noted that those who were being sworn in will be part of the long history of Colorado Springs. Suthers spoke of the the late Western author and wilderness advocate Wallace Stegner, whom he credited for inspiring his vision of a renewed city.

“I was shaped by the West and have lived most of my life in it,” Stegner once wrote, “and nothing would gratify me more than to see it in all its subregions and subcultures both prosperous and environmentally healthy, with a civilization to match it’s scenery.”

City and county officials in attendance included county commissioners Mark Waller, Peggy Littleton, Longinos Gonzales, Darryl Glenn and Stan Vanderwerf, city councilors Tom Strand, Merv Bennett and Bill Murray, County Chief of Staff Jeff Green and Colorado Springs Utilities CEO Jerry Forte.

The new council’s first meeting will take place this afternoon at 2 p.m. at City Hall. It’s a single-item agenda: “Special Called meeting of City Council to elect President and President Pro Tem.”

And so will begin a new era.