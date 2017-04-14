Local hair stylist adds color downtown with NYC partnership

By Hannah Caproon

Brittany Jones has been on top of the Colorado Springs hair salon world for years.

Now managing partner and a stylist at Fox & Jane, Jones opened B&Co. Hair and Design in 2014, taking bronze in the Colorado Springs Independent’s (also part of Colorado Publishing House) Best Hair Stylists category and the bronze award behind two corporate competitors in The Gazette’s Best of Hair Salons in 2016. The local stylist has been featured in American Salon, Behind the Chair and Beauty Insider.

“I had opened B&Co. on my own, and the day the doors opened we had $7 to our name,” said Jones. “I felt there was a niche demand to meet in Colorado Springs. We opened seven weeks after I decided that opening a salon is what I wanted to do.”

Since embracing her roots and partnering with her longtime friend, Lorean Cairns, Jones has achieved even loftier goals. In 2007, the duo worked together at Lemon Head Hair Salon in Durango, and then forged separate paths for a few years. Ultimately Cairns and Jones joined forces as business partners in Fox & Jane.

In 2016, Jones completely remodeled B&Co. (in the same location Fox & Jane occupies now) with a $10,000 loan, and partnered with Cairns to open a Colorado Springs location of B&Co. Cairns originally started the now-high-profile salon as a three-chair studio on the Lower East Side of New York City in 2011.

“We knew we had the same salon values, and the same business values, so it was a natural fit,” Jones said. “Fox & Jane is a movement, not just a salon. We’re continuing to see a great response in Colorado Springs, and I think we’re changing the hair industry in Colorado.”

Offering high-end hair services, with balayage, or gradiated, hair coloring and fashion-forward cuts and stylings as their most popular options, some of Fox & Jane’s stylists are booked up to eight weeks in advance.

While many studios have independent contract stylists, or rentable booths, Fox & Jane prides itself on its full-time team environment.

Locally, Fox & Jane employs 10 commission-based stylists bringing their talents from other states such as Tennessee, New York and South Carolina.

“We’re truly a family,” Jones said. “We work together to make a positive, collaborative and supportive environment. That’s what I had been missing from Lemon Head.”

As welcoming as it sounds, it’s no cakewalk to get in the door as a stylist. Prospective employees must have three to five years’ styling experience to get hired. Those who make the initial cut spend a day alongside the team showcasing their talents.

Fox & Jane also hosts an annual hairstyle photo competition for its employees, sending three winners to international destinations as thanks for their hard work and to keep the spirit of fun alive, said Jones. Last year it was London; this year it’s Rome.

Most exciting for Jones is the priority that education takes in the company. Stylists from New York City recently visited the Colorado Springs location to train and collaborate with Jones’ team.

“The education center in New York City is open to any stylist, not just Fox & Jane stylists,” she said. “Training typically covers the latest hair salon trends, and it really encourages our team to push themselves, learn and support others in their career development.”

Rooting Down

Growth is not a distant vision for Fox & Jane. It began in 2014 with Jones’ selection of the south downtown area.

“This area has definitely taken off since we first started. We get a lot of foot traffic, and all the development is a big part of that,” she said.

“I had some really great advice, which was to find the happening area [and] move around the corner, and that’s exactly what happened,” Jones said.

The company is growing rapidly as well, she said. Fox & Jane currently has five New York City locations, one in Colorado Springs, and one in San Diego.

“We’re planning to open four new locations in Colorado, targeting the LoHi neighborhood of Denver first. Then other spots around Denver and Boulder,” Jones said.

Jones will be partner in all of the Colorado locations, floating between them and overseeing operations.

Fox & Jane is also planning further expansion in California.

Called to Style

“We aim to make the salon experience really approachable, and part of that is the way our scheduling is handled,” she said, pointing out that the phone had not rung in an hour. All appointment calls go through their NYC call center, which is dedicated exclusively to Fox & Jane services.

“Having appointments scheduled through the call center really allows us to focus on our clients,” she said, “and create a friendly, welcoming and individual experience while they’re here with us. It also means that scheduling is not rushed, since they’re only managing appointments.”

Clients can still reach the salon if necessary. Online booking is also an option.