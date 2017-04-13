Merritt’s exit leaves leadership void

Andy Merritt’s decision to become Cory Gardner’s state director might be good news for the U.S. senator, but it’s sad news for economic development in Colorado Springs.

In his four-year tenure with the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC (previously known as the Regional Business Alliance), Merritt has been a steady fixture in the organization as it navigated a controversial merger, took on a new name with a combined mission and then changed the name again. He’s provided a voice for the city’s defense corporations and for its military bases, and worked tirelessly to bring both groups to the table to discuss joint concerns. He’s ably built and managed partnerships that the region relied on through uncertain economic times and occasionally negotiated contentious relationships between military entities and the greater community.

He’s been a force in economic development for aerospace and defense, and an active participant in the city’s efforts to increase its profile on the national stage. He also has supported the region’s burgeoning cybersecurity industry efforts.

In short, he proved to be an asset not only for the Chamber & EDC, but the city as a whole. His departure leaves an enormous gap in the group’s leadership, and his eventual replacement will have big shoes to fill.

It’s not the first departure of a major leader in the Chamber & EDC in the past six months. Al Wenstrand, former chief business development officer, left in December for a position at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Hannah Parsons has ably filled his position.

It’s unclear who will replace Merritt. His experience as a U.S. Military Academy graduate and officer, as district director for Rep. Mike Coffman, state director for former Sen. Wayne Allard and field representative for former Sen. Hank Brown, will be hard to match. He has contacts in local, state and federal governments and at the Pentagon, countless relationships with defense corporations, aerospace companies and installation civilian leaders.

The chief defense industry officer is no small role here. With five military bases — Fort Carson, Peterson and Schriever Air Force bases, Cheyenne Mountain Air Station and the U.S. Air Force Academy — the role of aerospace and defense companies in the regional economy cannot be overstated. Replacing Merritt quickly is vital — and replacing him with someone the defense industry can trust is even more important.

Still, Merritt’s role as state director on Gardner’s team could elevate the Springs’ role in both state and federal government policy. He’s keenly aware of the city’s efforts to maintain its military installations, grow its defense bases and leverage their combined economic impact. He knows plenty about the Air Force Academy’s CyberWorx programs and the fledgling National Cybersecurity Center in Colorado Springs. Perhaps Merritt can increase awareness of those efforts at the state and federal levels, even as he continues to work hard on behalf of the entire state. That could be the silver lining the Chamber & EDC needs.

While Merritt goes on to promote the state as part of Gardner’s team, let’s hope the Chamber & EDC can act quickly to fill the vacancy.

And as a retooled leadership team finds its footing, the organization will need the support of the entire business community.