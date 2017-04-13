Embassy Suites by Hilton completes renovation

Embassy Suites by Hilton Colorado Springs, part of Hilton Worldwide’s global brand of all-suite hotels, announced this week the completion of its multi-million dollar renovation under the management of Spire Hospitality.

“The transformation includes modernized design updates to all of the 206 guest suites, in-house restaurant and bar, atrium and other public areas, providing an elevated stay option for business and leisure travelers visiting the Colorado Springs and scenic Pikes Peak area,” according to a news release.

The hotel features new meeting and event space, a rebranded restaurant and bar, as well as remodeled two-room suites

“The reimagined Embassy Suites by Hilton Colorado Springs debuts as a modern-day retreat in an ideal location for travelers,” said Jeff Zelkin, general manager, Embassy Suites by Hilton Colorado Springs, in the release.

The hotel has also incorporated eco-minded features, including an energy-efficient lighting system, linen reuse program and recycling program.

Additionally, the hotel has remodeled 7,000 square feet of meeting space with advanced audiovisual equipment and high-speed Wi-Fi access. The event spaces include large meeting rooms, boardroom, conference space and ballroom.

In-house restaurant and bar, dubbed 14ers, offers local dishes and signature cocktails.

The hotel is located less than 15 miles from Colorado Springs Municipal Airport.

Embassy Suites by Hilton Colorado Springs is located at 7290 Commerce Center Drive. For more information, visit coloradosprings.embassysuites.com or call 719-599-9100.