U.S. Air Force awards ISS $27 million in contracts

The U.S. Air Force has awarded Colorado Springs-based Intelligent Software Solutions, a Polaris Alpha company, two task orders this quarter totaling $27 million for its Air Space Precision Engagement Research and Engineering program contract. According to a news release, the task orders will allow ISS to expand maintenance duties and further enhance software for the program, which it has been in the works for nearly five years.

“Under terms of these task orders, ISS will receive funding for maintenance and enhancements to several areas of the program: The Combined Information Data Network Exchange (CIDNE), WebTAS Enterprise (WE), International Distributed Unified Reporting Environment (INDURE), Command and Control Suite: Master Air Attack Planner Toolkit (MAAPTK), and Strategic Worldwide Integration Capability (SWIC),” according to the release.

“We’ve been privileged to provide critical capability to our warfighters in challenging environments for over a decade,” said Kevin Moffatt in the release. Moffatt is executive vice president at ISS. “With these task orders we are able to continue and expand that support, ensuring U.S. and coalition partners have the most effective situational understanding and intelligence analysis tools available.”

Through ASPERE, ISS has been providing advanced software development and data fusion solutions for more than 100 projects in 70 different user communities across the Air Force and other government agencies around the world. These projects range from efforts supporting advanced research and development of machine learning and complex event processing, to the development and deployment of state of the art command and control applications, to cross-community intelligence reporting and analysis tools.

ISS provides solutions that are operational around the world. ISS provides data visualization, event analysis, pattern detection and business process workflow.

Polaris Alpha ("Polaris") provides advanced technical capabilities, specialized domain expertise and mission critical solutions to Department of Defense and Intelligence Community customers. Polaris has approximately 1,200 employees with major offices in Colorado Springs; Fredericksburg, Va.; Annapolis Junction, Md.; Aberdeen Proving Ground, Md.; and Alexandria, Va. as well as customer sites both domestically and internationally.