Springs teams win local Go Code challenge

Two Colorado Springs-based teams won the local round of Go Code Colorado — a development challenge in which people use public data to create apps to serve business owners — April 6-8 and will head to Denver next month for the final statewide competition.

The local “challenge weekend” event was hosted by Epicentral Coworking (415 N. Tejon St.) in downtown Colorado Springs and ended with “pitch night” during which teams presented their app concepts to a board of judges for selection.

The winning teams from Colorado Springs were: “CacheMoney,” an application designed to help restaurateurs and entrepreneurs find potential business locations; and “GoWater,” an app designed to assist in water rights issues.

The CacheMoney team included Aaron Kern, Lallo Vigil, Daniel Baliczek and Eric Meldrum. The GoWater team included Tim Haynie, Loren Anderson, James Cauley, Vincent Zaballa and Lucas Schmidt.

Two competing teams from each of the challenge cities (Colorado Springs, Denver, Durango, Fort Collins and Grand Junction) will participate in a “mentorship weekend” April 21-23 in Boulder, during which they will receive input on their apps. Following that event, the ten finalist teams will compete in a final statewide competition on May 24 in Denver.

The top three winners of the final event will each receive $25,000, as well as an all-expenses-paid trip to Palo Alto, Calif.

“Each year, Go Code Colorado participation and enthusiasm increases across the state,” said Wayne Williams, Colorado secretary of state. “The high-caliber app and business concepts created during challenge weekend will further encourage government entities of all sizes to make their data available to developers and entrepreneurs so its inherent value can be fully utilized.”

Go Code Colorado, a program of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, is currently in its fourth year. According to information from the state, more than 230 people participated in this year’s challenge weekend. The number of participants in Colorado Springs also increased, organizers said.

“Colorado Springs had an increase in participation from last [year],” according to Go Code spokesperson Brandy Whalen. “A couple students and a teacher from Launch High School participated in the competition, one of the students is on the a team moving on to the Final Event. Teams worked on concepts for microbreweries to handle excess capacity, retail businesses to better manage staffing, and matching companies with non-profits.”