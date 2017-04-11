Connect for Health releases report findings

According to data released by Connect for Health Colorado, the state-run health insurance exchange, El Paso County residents receive an average monthly tax credit of $304.30 and county residents account for 13,371 enrollees. Denver County leads the state with 23,530 enrollees while Delta County leads the state in average monthly tax credits at just more than $814 a month.

The average tax credit statewide is higher than El Paso County at $369 per month.

That average, according to a Connect for Health Colorado report, is up from $294 per month in 2016.

Overall, Coloradans received $318 million in tax credits last year, according to a Connect for Health news release.

The exchange’s report includes a county-level assessment of average premiums and tax credits for 2017 and covers enrollments during the three-month open enrollment period (Nov. 1, 2016-Jan. 31, 2017), as well as the “special enrollment period” that extended through March 2.

Customers selected 178,415 medical and/or dental plans through Connect for Health Colorado (including 174,678 medical) between Nov. 1, 2016, and March 2, 2017, according to the release.

“The impact our financial assistance program has in helping Coloradans protect their health and finances is clear in this report,” said Kevin Patterson, Connect for Health Colorado CEO, in the news release. “We could not achieve this success without the help of our partners — in particular our Assistance Network, our licensed Brokers and our insurance company partners who support our mission to increase access, affordability and choice in health coverage for our state.”

In 2016, the marketplace enrolled more than 170,000 Coloradans in private insurance. Despite growing enrollments, the insurance exchange, a byproduct of the Affordable Care Act, has been on shaky ground under the new U.S. administration, having already survived one attempt to repeal.