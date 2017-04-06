

















The Colorado Springs-based nonprofit Space Foundation played host this week to its 33rd annual Space Symposium, the world’s preeminent conference for aerospace and defense industry professionals.

The event took place April 3-6 at The Broadmoor hotel in Colorado Springs and included myriad panel discussions and presentations on all manner of space issues, as well as valuable educational and networking opportunities for those looking to meet, greet and collaborate with others in aeronautic fields and the military. Nearly 200 companies — including 34 first-time and 25 from outside of the U.S. — filled the Boeing Exhibit Center and Pavilion with their displays, while the event’s 11,000-plus guests passed by to familiarize themselves with what’s new in the industry.

The agenda has also grown to include technical and cyber tracks that included presentations and panels from notable industry and military experts. Among the many tracks and sessions were panels and presentations on asteroid mining, space situational awareness, the latest developments in satellite technology, big data, lunar colonization and deep-space exploration. But for many attendees, the symposium’s networking and collaborative opportunities alone are worth the price of admission.

To read more (and for more photos) about the 33rd Annual Space Symposium, read the “Focus” section in tomorrow’s Business Journal.