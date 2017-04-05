Memorial expands scope of north campus project

UCHealth Memorial Hospital North announced this today, as its addition to its campus off Briargate Parkway is officially underway, that the project “has expanded beyond the original scope …” The expansion has grown from $85 million to more than $110 million, and increasing the hospital’s capacity to more than 110 inpatient beds.

According to Memorial’s CEO Joel Yuhas, the expansion is born out of strong growth to the north and increased demand, especially regarding emergency and specialized services.

The expansion at Memorial Hospital North will include:

Additional women’s care and birth center services, including two C-section operating rooms.

Nine additional emergency department rooms and two additional trauma suites.

Two additional general surgery operating rooms.

Additional acute-care and intensive care unit inpatient beds.

These services, some of which have expanded beyond the original scope of the project, will allow Memorial Hospital North to expand its birth center, level III trauma center and surgical specialties including an orthopedic and spine surgery program.

Yuhas said, while the physical size of the expansion remains the same, space initially set aside for future growth will instead be utilized right away.

According to statistics provided by the health system, “from fiscal year 2014-2016, inpatient admissions grew more than 60 percent at Memorial Hospital North, and births increased more than 20 percent. Outpatient visits tripled during this time, underscoring the need for further development.”

The Memorial North campus is witnessing additional development thanks to Children’s Hospital and the construction of its pediatric inpatient facility. According to Yuhas, both Memorial and Children’s are in discussions regarding which specific services each with provide. Yuhas added that the Memorial expansion should be completed in about one year.

“Memorial has become a true regional referral center, drawing people from throughout southern Colorado and northern New Mexico,” said Dr. Jose Melendez, UCHealth Memorial chief medical officer, in a news release. “We offer the most advanced cancer and cardiology care in southern Colorado, and Memorial is the only hospital able to provide comprehensive stroke capabilities for patients in Colorado Springs. We are excited about this expansion and about Memorial’s future.”

Other local recent UCHealth investments include a cardiac catheterization lab and radiation oncology building.

The announcement was made just as Memorial North is preparing to celebrate its 10th anniversary, and, Yuhas said, community celebrations will mark the occasion.