Hill to run against Lamborn for U.S. Congress

Colorado State Senator Owen Hill, whose 10th district represents a portion of eastern Colorado Springs, announced Monday his candidacy for U.S. Congress.

Hill (R-CO), a 35-year-old veteran and small business owner, will be running against U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn (R-CO) for the District 5 seat he has occupied since 2007.

“Over the past several years, so many in our district have approached me with a growing frustration about the lack of presence and leadership from our current Congressman,” Hill said in a news release announcing his candidacy. “Our community is looking for someone in Washington who will do more than simply vote the ‘right way’ sometimes. They’re looking for a public servant who truly serves the people in District 5 by being a leader, being active in investing in the community, and actually taking sides and fighting for answers when necessary.”

Hill recently chastised Lamborn for what he called a “lack of commitment” that he claims was made evident through his stance on recent healthcare legislation.

“On key issues, whether it be the crucial healthcare debate or others facing our nation, we are in desperate need of boldness and responsiveness that allow us to step up and get things done — not a wait and see approach.”

Hill said much of his campaign platform will be focusing on issues surrounding the military, veteran support, education and “promoting strong family values,” according to the release.

He serves as chairman of the Colorado Senate’s education committee and as vice-chairman of its finance committee.

“There is a tremendous opportunity to continue to ‘drain the swamp’ in Washington, and get real work done as we advance a strong, smart conservative cause,” Hill said. “I’m eager to build on my track record here in Colorado as we set our sights on shaking up ‘politics as usual” in Washington.”

Hill moved to Colorado Springs in 1999 to attend the U.S. Air Force Academy. He has since made the city his permanent residence.