Engage Colorado Springs for economic development

The Colorado Springs Business Journal and its partner, the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, recently published the definitive guide to economic development in the Pikes Peak region.

Called Engage Colorado Springs, the 104-page magazine is geared toward businesses interested in the Springs — but who know very little about the Pikes Peak region. It includes demographic information, housing and rental information, tourism news and details the city’s military strengths, as well as its cybersecurity industry. The Business Journal provided CEO information gleaned from its One-on-One series that runs every week, and also provided news about the next generation of leaders from our Young Professional section.

Information from area business interests like the Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center, the Pikes Peak Association of Realtors — and many others — also highlight the thriving economy in Colorado Springs.

Inside Engage — available at the Business Journal, the chamber, local hotels and other businesses around the city — are articles like this one from the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.

Apartment Association of Southern Colorado

The Apartment Association of Southern Colorado is the essential connection within the rental housing industry for owners, professional managers and suppliers alike. As a local affiliate chapter of the National Apartment Association, AASC was established in 1970 to serve the growing Colorado Springs rental housing market. Since that time, AASC has grown to nearly 40,000 rental units, both multi-family and single-family, and more than 550 companies. In the last 40 years the membership has grown substantially, but AASC’s mission remains the same: to professionalize and support the rental housing industry. In order to serve that mission, AASC concentrates its efforts into three key areas: education, networking and political advocacy.

Countless hours of industry education are hosted by the AASC office every year. In addition to the basic legal, sales and marketing classes this industry requires, AASC also facilitates national designation programs, such as the Certified Apartment Manager (CAM) and the National Apartment Leasing Professional (NALP), just to name a few. These courses help keep career professionals informed, allowing them to better serve their owners and residents. Volunteers and staff also work hard to promote this industry as a career choice within the local community, creating a demand for education from the public at large.

To assist the independent landlord and realtor members AASC offers access to professional legal forms. Members can purchase leases and other forms directly from AASC, giving them peace of mind knowing that their legal documents are up to date and state specific. In addition to legal forms, members receive an annual Legal Handbook to use as their personal property management guide. This publication is reviewed and published annually at the state level, making it an invaluable resource for all AASC members.

Another essential service this industry depends on is networking. The rental housing industry needs quality suppliers to perform numerous services onsite, so networking in order to build relationships is key. AASC’s vendor members benefit from exclusive access to meet industry decision makers on a regular basis. The association hosts luncheons, happy hours, fundraisers and other events which provide priceless value for those looking to connect with prospective clients, local customers, colleagues and professionals on all sides of the industry. The biggest event AASC hosts is the Annual Education Conference and Trade Show. This conference is the only trade show exclusively for property management in southern Colorado. With over 90 suppliers exhibiting and more than 650 attendees, this event is a major benefit for the membership and the local business community.

The biggest benefit AASC offers to its members is political advocacy. The Association and its members communicate the needs of the rental housing industry to elected officials and government agencies to ensure that ordinances and regulations remain fair and equitable. AASC often serves as a local liaison between various municipalities in Southern Colorado and partners with other trade groups and community organizations to promote a balanced housing portfolio.

All great organizations are defined not only by what they do, but why they do it. Supporting and strengthening the rental housing industry in Southern Colorado is AASC’s “why.” Contact Laura Nelson, AASC’s executive director, at 719-264-9195 to learn more about the southern Colorado rental housing market and how to become involved in the success of the Apartment Association of Southern Colorado.

