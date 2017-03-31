Olde World Bagels leverages tradition, creates community

Ken Kennard explains that they’re a continuous loop of dough; the boiling process reactivates the yeast, giving it that rougher, crunchier crust.

“We make genuine, made-from-scratch bagels the traditional way. And there are people who appreciate that,” he said.

Kennard, along with his son and partner, Josh Kennard, owns and operates Olde World Bagel & Deli, a small restaurant and wholesaler specializing in New York-style bagels located in the Cheyenne Mountain Shopping Center on the city’s Southside.

“We purchased this business because it had some breadth,” said Kennard. “And it was the first small business in this shopping center.”

He bought the operation in 2004, after it had been established as a franchise Chesapeake Bagel Company in 1997.

“I didn’t change much because it didn’t need it,” he said. “In 2000, Chesapeake fell on some hard times, so the previous owners took it independent, which meant changing the name. They were able to keep recipes and things like that, and sort of continue business as usual under a different name.”

Curated community

Kennard has a varied background, starting as a high school English teacher before spending two decades in the rapidly changing high-tech industry. After a series of layoffs in the ‘90s, he was ready to create a stable and reliable business.

“My son, Josh, wanted to open a coffee shop,” Kennard said as he turned to look at the fireplace on the eastern wall. Canvas prints from Josh Kennard’s The Amazing Project, an Instagram art piece about Colorado Springs, are sprinkled along it. And open a coffee shop they did, for a time. Lofty’s, which closed in 2014, was located at Fountain Boulevard and Weber Street.

“He wants to create a sense of community,” Kennard said, and Lofty’s was an independent, artistic, musical hangout. “Josh is able to do what he does as a result of our success here. That’ s important to us.”

And Kennard said, while he toys with the idea of expanding, he has no immediate plans.

“The thing that we think about most is whether there’s a way we can do some kind of kiosk or drive-through in the right location,” he said. “I’ve seen many companies who were successful, and they tried to expand and it killed them. So we’ re trying to be really careful about how we expand.”

Purposeful expansion

Kennard said adding a wholesale component is one way he’s expanded without incurring the risks and costs of opening in other locations, adding there are more than 50 wholesale customers from Pueblo to Woodland Park. Kennard estimates that wholesale constitutes 15-20 percent of his sales. Those customers include coffee shops, hospitals and The Broadmoor hotel.

“The Broadmoor has a bakery that’ s probably bigger than us, but they buy bagels from us because it’ s a highly specialized process,” he said. “Most places in town that sell individual bagels are buying them from us.”

Kennard said Olde World bakes around 1,500 bagels per day, more on the weekends. Half to two-thirds are sold in-store, and the rest are wholesale.

“It’s hard to tell if wholesale is the right business, because you’re selling at half price,” he said. “So you get the volume, but you don’t have the same margin.”

A baker’s percentage

Olde World has 17 permanent full-time employees, including a delivery driver, two bakers, two preppers, a mixer and counter staff.

“I made a decision that I wanted to hire permanent full-time adults who want to have permanent full-time jobs,” he said. “I want to hire people who want to develop relationships with our customers.”

Location is the other key to their success, according to Kennard.

“Think about it. We’re within a mile and a half of 11 hotels.”

They’ re also located right next to a Subway.

“It’ s a different market. Or maybe different moods,” he said. “We’ll have people who come in here and buy our stuff one day, and another day go to Subway. That’s fine.”

“We’ re a lot better off doing what we do well and letting people know that than we are trying to compete with or beat someone. We’ re not going to get rich doing this, but we’ll have high-quality products and a good reputation.”