Cybersecurity Industry Day April 10

Local educational and cyber organizations will present Cybersecurity Industry Day from 1-5 p.m., April 10 at the Harvey House Room at Catalyst Campus, 555 E. Pikes Peak Ave. The day is meant, in part, to help companies explore workforce capabilities and help them expand quickly “by utilizing interns and apprentices to meet your growing cybersecurity needs,” according to event literature. “Learn about the cybersecurity intern and apprenticeship programs that are available and discuss these opportunities with local companies, organizations, colleges and high schools.”

The event includes presentations by Dudley Light, regional director, U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Aprenticeship; Leigh Armistead, president, Peregrine Technical Solutions; Heather Terenzio-McCollester, CEO and co-founder of Techtonic Group and Techtonic Academy; Brad Revare, director of business partnerships, CareerWise; and Daniel Manson of CyberWatch West.

Event organizers include the Pikes Peak Workforce Center, Pikes Peak Community College, Catalyst Campus, CyberWatch West and the Southern Colorado Technology Alliance.

RSVPs must be made before the close of business April 6 at bit.ly/2nSUb81.