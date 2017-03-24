Rising professionals must get out and vote

“The first rule of Fight Club is …”

“When a couple of guys who were up to no good,

Started making trouble in my neighborhood,

I got in one little fight and my mom got scared,

She said, ‘You’re movin’ with your auntie and uncle in …’”

“I’m Rick James …”

If you have no idea how to finish any of the above references, you can stop reading now. This message is not for you. But if you can, and even know the tune of the second reference, hello rising professional of Colorado Springs. We need to talk.

It should come as no surprise to anyone that our demographic rarely gets engaged and barely votes. It is almost cliché at this point. And I get it. I really do. It is easy to feel disconnected. Many of us juggle work, school, kids, friends and activity after activity. It is difficult to prioritize something, especially when some believe our vote doesn’t matter.

I am here to explain why it is crucially important for the rising professionals of this community to get engaged and vote. Let me start with why your vote matters.

I hear skeptics saying all the time, “Why should I vote? It isn’t like it determines the outcome.”

As if.

There are approximately 175,000 rising professionals in Colorado Springs; of which 107,000 are registered to vote. If only 10 percent of residents under the age of 44 decided to vote in this April’s municipal election, our demographic would contribute approximately 11,000 votes. Spread evenly, that would account for 1,800 votes per district.

Now consider: During the last city council district-specific election in 2013, four of the six races were decided by fewer than 1,000 votes, with two being decided by fewer than 275 votes.

Your vote can and does matter and could determine who gets elected to lead your city.

Imagine if our rising professional residents reached 20 percent of our voting potential. This would be 35,000 votes! Rising professionals would be a formidable voting bloc that no politician seeking election could ignore.

We simply need to vote.

Community engagement is a vital part of many projects, programs and the general success of our city. The benefits of it are well documented. More effective solutions are created and citizens feel empowered. Different backgrounds and perspectives are included and trust in community organizations and governance increases. Despite the incredible value of participation, the most important benefit of community engagement is the creation of local networks. The more people who are informed and willing to work toward a goal, the more likely a community will be successful in reaching those goals.

Regardless of qualifications or age, everyone knows what they like and dislike, has an opinion about what needs to be done. One’s voice can be heard and involvement does make a difference, but it has to start where it matters most: at the local level.

You still with me? No?

“It’s so damn hot. Milk was a bad choice.”

Better? Glad to have you back.

Now, one of the simplest and quickest ways to get involved is to vote. And not just for the U.S. president, but for local officials as well.

Our mayor and city councilors have the true power to affect daily life. They determine how taxes are spent; they maintain the roads and bridges you cross; they determine how your home and neighborhood are zoned; they manage water, sewage and electricity; they determine access to emergency services. Basically, for the best quality of life, one must be engaged on a local level.

Take 10-15 minutes to fill out that ballot for the municipal election taking place right now, with six of the nine city council seats up for grabs and three infrastructure issues on the ballot.

And now a gift for those who made it to the end — “McLovin? What kind of a stupid name is that, Fogell? What, are you trying to be, an Irish R&B singer?”

Arthur Ortegon is on the board of the Colorado Springs Rising Professionals and the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC’s board of directors.