Treviño an unlikely weapon for Exodus Road

A business degree is an unlikely weapon in the fight against human trafficking, but that’s exactly how Stephanie Treviño is using hers.

Treviño, 24, is the finance manager for The Exodus Road, a nonprofit headquartered in Colorado Springs. The organization frees people from slavery and human trafficking using its own staff and vetted volunteers, as well as through funding collaborative projects.

A Pueblo native, Treviño moved to start her Bachelor of Science in Business degree at UCCS and has called the Springs home ever since. She talked to the Business Journal about working for a nonprofit, funding rescues and the rewards of writing on rocks.

What is the Exodus Road?

The Exodus Road is about to celebrate its five-year anniversary, and in those five years we have just under 800 rescues and more than 200 arrests. The Exodus Road’s mission is to find and free slaves through strategic action with ordinary people. Rescues happen pretty much all over the world. We have an office in Thailand and teams over there, we have offices in India and there are quite a lot of rescues there, we’ve had rescues here in the States and we’ve expanded into Latin America, so we’re looking forward to rescues there in 2017. We had some exploratory trips in 2016 where we were building police partnerships, and we’re officially expanding into Latin America in 2017.

What situations are you saving people from?

The Exodus Road focuses mostly on minors who are caught in sex trafficking, so a lot of our rescue happens in the brothel and sex-trafficking scene. We had a lot of rescues in India this past year, and the brothel scene always looks different just depending whether you’re in a city area or a rural area, and which country you’re in. But that’s where we see the majority of our rescues.

How do ‘ordinary people’ help fight trafficking?

Our co-founder [Matt Parker] was a youth pastor, just an ordinary guy before [he founded The Exodus Road with his wife Laura]. He was overseas and saw this huge issue happening and he jumped in and asked the police, ‘What can I do?’ And they asked him, ‘Would you be willing to wear a camera and go into these brothels?’ And he said ‘Yeah, I’d be willing to do that.’ They were surprised that, although he didn’t have experience or expertise in this area, he could help out in such an impactful way. He went on and began The Exodus Road, where we all have a part to play to fight human trafficking and to free these slaves. From someone like me who was just a senior in college and wanted to help out and somehow found my way to working for the organization, to stay-at-home moms who want to fundraise for a covert camera, to the 8-year-old who raised over $1,000 in one day. Anyone and everyone has a part to play in fighting human trafficking — you just have to find your part.

What is your part?

I first heard about it through my church; they were doing a vetting to try to find volunteer undercover operatives. … I got online and discovered the problem of human trafficking. I’d never been exposed to it before. I spend hours online researching, and I knew there was something I had to do. I applied for an internship here … and they offered me a job doing database management. I loved it. I grew from there and now I’m finance manager. That’s a really unique position because I get to not only talk with the donors but see how their money affects rescues. I’m the middle person who gets to see both sides — not just that you’re giving money, but that you’re changing someone’s life. It’s an honor to be in the middle. I get to see that covert camera in use, and when those girls or boys are actually rescued it’s amazing.

What do you love best about your job?

The most rewarding part is this ritual we have — when we get a rescue we write the information on a stone. You’ll see those all over our office. We write their name if we have it, their age, where they were rescued, the date they were rescued. It’s my favorite part because you get to think about that one person, not the 40 million slaves yet to be rescued currently — you just think of that one person whose life you changed forever.

What is your advice for other young professionals?

Definitely to be open to working for a nonprofit. When I was in school it never even crossed my mind to work for a nonprofit, especially as a business student, but I definitely want to encourage them that there’s a lot of things they learn in business school that can help them change the world. And I would encourage everyone to find out what they can do about human trafficking. Our mantra is “Justice is in the hands of the ordinary.” If you’re 8 years old or you’re 80 years old, it doesn’t matter — you have a role to play.